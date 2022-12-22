Lysosomal Disease Treatment Market 2022 Industry Size, Shares, Segment And Forecast up to 2030

The global lysosomal disease treatment market size was US$ 7.6 billion in 2021. The global lysosomal disease treatment market size is estimated to reach US$ 13.2 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.
Lysosomal diseases are metabolic disorders that are genetically transmitted from parents to offspring. It is caused by the extreme accumulation of the excess amount of substrate in various organs owing to insufficient lysosomal enzyme production. There are over 50 lysosomal diseases in humans. Various lysosomal diseases include Pompe disease, Gaucher disease, Fabry disease, Mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) disease, and many others. Inadequate lysosomal enzyme activity can lead to various alterations in normal human functioning affecting the skeletal muscles, brain, skin, heart, and central nervous system.
Factors Affecting Market Growth
Growing diagnosis rates due to a rise in awareness and financial incentives for orphan drug development, which treats lysosomal diseases are the primary drivers of the global market.
High research and growth activities, the spread of awareness among people about lysosomal diseases, and the latest advanced diagnosis techniques contribute positively to the global market revenue growth during the forecast period.
The lack of treatment for lysosomal diseases and the high cost of treatments are the factors that restrain the growth of the market.
Impact Analysis of COVID-19
The COVID-19 outbreak impacted negatively on the global market. As it has caused havoc around the world and forced healthcare organizations to devote most of their funding to battling COVID-19. It has resulted in a significant upswing in many areas, especially lysosomal disease treatments. There has been a significant decline in demand for market sizes such as the health and pharmaceutical sector. The primary reason for interruptions experienced by patients receiving treatment for lysosomal storage disorders in hospitals was the risk of infection. Thus COVID-19 had badly affected the growth of the global lysosomal disease treatment market.
Regional Analysis
North America is anticipated to hold a significant share of the global lysosomal disease treatment market during the forecast period. The market in the region is estimated to grow at a rapid pace shortly, owing to structured reimbursement policies, expanding prevalence of obesity and cardiovascular diseases, developed healthcare facilities, and continuous research activities in the development of advanced technologies driving the growth of the global market in the region.
Leading Competitors
The prominent players in the global lysosomal disease treatment market are:
Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc
Eli Lilly and Company
Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited
Sanofi
Pfizer Inc
Novartis AG
BioMarin, Johnson & Johnson
Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc
Amicus Therapeutics, Inc
Actelion Ltd.
Others
Segmentation Analysis
The global lysosomal disease treatment market segmentation focuses on Disease Type, Types of Therapy, End User, and Region.
Segmentation on the basis of Disease Type
Mucopolysaccharidosis
Pompes Syndrome
Fabry Diseases
Gaucher’s Diseases
Others
Segmentation on the basis of Types of Therapy
Substrate Reduction Therapy
Stem Cell Therapy
Enzyme Replacement Therapy
Others
Segmentation on the basis of End User
Clinics
Hospitals
Others
Segmentation on the basis of Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia & New Zealand
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of MEA
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
