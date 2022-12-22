Lysosomal Disease Treatment Market 2022 Industry Size, Shares, Segment And Forecast up to 2030

The global lysosomal disease treatment market size was US$ 7.6 billion in 2021. The global lysosomal disease treatment market size is estimated to reach US$ 13.2 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Lysosomal diseases are metabolic disorders that are genetically transmitted from parents to offspring. It is caused by the extreme accumulation of the excess amount of substrate in various organs owing to insufficient lysosomal enzyme production. There are over 50 lysosomal diseases in humans. Various lysosomal diseases include Pompe disease, Gaucher disease, Fabry disease, Mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) disease, and many others. Inadequate lysosomal enzyme activity can lead to various alterations in normal human functioning affecting the skeletal muscles, brain, skin, heart, and central nervous system.

Factors Affecting Market Growth

Growing diagnosis rates due to a rise in awareness and financial incentives for orphan drug development, which treats lysosomal diseases are the primary drivers of the global market.

High research and growth activities, the spread of awareness among people about lysosomal diseases, and the latest advanced diagnosis techniques contribute positively to the global market revenue growth during the forecast period.

The lack of treatment for lysosomal diseases and the high cost of treatments are the factors that restrain the growth of the market.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

The COVID-19 outbreak impacted negatively on the global market. As it has caused havoc around the world and forced healthcare organizations to devote most of their funding to battling COVID-19. It has resulted in a significant upswing in many areas, especially lysosomal disease treatments. There has been a significant decline in demand for market sizes such as the health and pharmaceutical sector. The primary reason for interruptions experienced by patients receiving treatment for lysosomal storage disorders in hospitals was the risk of infection. Thus COVID-19 had badly affected the growth of the global lysosomal disease treatment market.

Regional Analysis

North America is anticipated to hold a significant share of the global lysosomal disease treatment market during the forecast period. The market in the region is estimated to grow at a rapid pace shortly, owing to structured reimbursement policies, expanding prevalence of obesity and cardiovascular diseases, developed healthcare facilities, and continuous research activities in the development of advanced technologies driving the growth of the global market in the region.

Leading Competitors

The prominent players in the global lysosomal disease treatment market are:

Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc

Eli Lilly and Company

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Sanofi

Pfizer Inc

Novartis AG

BioMarin, Johnson & Johnson

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc

Actelion Ltd.

Others

Segmentation Analysis

The global lysosomal disease treatment market segmentation focuses on Disease Type, Types of Therapy, End User, and Region.

Segmentation on the basis of Disease Type

Mucopolysaccharidosis

Pompes Syndrome

Fabry Diseases

Gaucher’s Diseases

Others

Segmentation on the basis of Types of Therapy

Substrate Reduction Therapy

Stem Cell Therapy

Enzyme Replacement Therapy

Others

Segmentation on the basis of End User

Clinics

Hospitals

Others

Segmentation on the basis of Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

