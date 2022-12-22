Luxury Jewelry Market Share, Size, Growth, Key Vendors, Trends, Analysis, Segmentation, Forecast To 2022-2030

The global luxury jewelry market size was US$ 21.75 billion in 2021. The global luxury jewelry market size is estimated to reach US$ 38.0 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Luxury jewelry involves the creation of jewelry using precious stones or metals. Jewelry manufacturing involves polishing, molding, jewelry design, casting, and plating metals such as silver, gold, or platinum. Luxury jewelry and timepieces include bracelets, rings, cufflinks, earrings, tie clips, necklaces, watches, and hairpieces.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bwcc17002

Factors Affecting Marketing Growth

Creative techniques like new product launches with natural-looking semi-precious stones, bold jewelry designs, and colored stones engraved in chains that are beautifully packaged have been adopted by manufacturing companies that drive the global market.

The use of copper and brass as raw materials for manufacturing these products, which do not have any negative effect on the skin, is a popular technique of manufacturers to attract more customers. This has helped in growing the revenue of companies operating in this industry, thus driving the global market.

Online retail platform is the key driver for the global market. This is due to the rise in e-commerce sales, comfort in payment options, and the facility to enter into new international markets with significant brands.

The rise in demand for personalized jewelry designs is forecast to offer lucrative opportunities for the global market.

Impact on COVID-19 Analysis

The COVID-19 outbreak had negatively impacted the global market creating a mass disruption for buyers as well as sellers. Globally, markets and production units have been shut down, which has stopped the sales, production, and marketing of the product. It has also provided an opportunity for companies to look at their supply chain relationships and business models for the future. The COVID-19 pandemic disrupted jewelry sales through brick-and-mortar stores, resulting in a lower need for jewelry products. However, the changing consumer behavior has significantly boosted the demand for personalized and premium quality products, which is anticipated to create new market opportunities for the associated stakeholders in the years to come.

Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific registers the fastest growth in the global luxury jewelry market. This is attributed to the fact that consumers are anticipated to continue living image-conscious owing to the influence of beauty shows, TV shows, and magazines in different countries in the region. In addition, increasing awareness of affordable jewelry designs, western culture inclination, and expansion of the luxury jewelry segment in tier 2 cities have resulted in wider acceptance of luxury jewelry, thereby driving the growth of the global market. Moreover, manufacturers of semi-precious jewelry have concentrated on growing their presence in the region, as the region is witnessing high growth in demand due to improving economic conditions, rising living standards, and increasing demand in most countries.

Get a Sample PDF copy of the report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bwcc17002

Leading Competitors

The prominent players in the global luxury jewelry market are:

Youbella

Tribe Amrapali

Swarovski Group

Tanishq

Sukkhi Fashion Jewelry

Signet Jewelers Limited

Prada S.p.A

MIKIMOTO

Guccio Gucci S.p.A

Chopard International SA

Avon Products Inc

Giorgio Armani S.p.A

Others

Segmentation Analysis

The global luxury jewelry market segmentation focuses on Type, Application, Distribution Channel, and Region.

Segmentation on the basis of Type

Bracelets

Earrings

Ring

Necklaces

Other

Segmentation on the basis of Application

Children

Women

Men

Segmentation on the basis of Distribution Channel

Offline

Online

Request Full Report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bwcc17002

Segmentation on the basis of Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Key questions answered in the global market report are:

— How does a global company acquire markets?

— What are its core strategies and policies?

— What factors will influence the market over the forecast period?

— What are the factors driving and restraining the market?

— What are the leading competitors in the global market?

— Which region is growing at a higher pace in the global market?

Full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc.-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bwcc17002

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email:sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website:https://www.reportocean.com/