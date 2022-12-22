Massage Equipment Market Share, Projections & Future Opportunities Recorded For The Period Until 2022-2030

The global massage equipment market size was US$ 6535.4 million in 2021. The global massage equipment market size is estimated to reach US$ 14077.4 million by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.9% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Massage devices are devices or machines that help to get a relaxing massage in the convenience of your own home. This device can be electrical or non-electrical. For example, an electric massager uses electricity to rotate parts of the machine so that it vibrates at a certain frequency, causing the body to feel relaxed. Using the massage tool reduces inflammation by turning on genes that naturally reduce inflammation, reduces muscle tension by enhancing blood flow, and reduces pain by reducing biological components that increase pain and speed up recovery by activating mitochondria.

Factors Affecting Market Growth

The growth of the online health sector internationally has resulted in increased consumer awareness of the availability and benefits of electric massagers, as well as consumers attention to their bodies to stay healthy which is driving the global market.

The electric massager has been proven to be an excellent therapy for muscle and joint pain as it helps relieve and prevent serious problems related to back pain, cold shoulder, arthritis, and spondylitis in the future, which is propelling the growth of the global market.

Lack of awareness about the benefits of massage, the high cost of electric massagers, and the increase in popularity of replacement methods or practices for pain relief and relaxation including aromatherapy are likely to hinder the growth of the global market.

Impact analysis of COVID-19

The COVID-19 outbreak has negatively impacted the global massage equipment market. During the pandemic, sales of massage equipment were adversely affected due to the closure of distribution channels such as specialty stores, hypermarkets/supermarkets, and others, and a halt in import and export activities, which hinders the growth of the global market. Furthermore, the closure of different commercial centers where massage equipment is specifically used, such as salons, spa centers, and massage centers, led to a reduction in the growth of the global market.

Regional Analysis

North America dominated the highest share during the forecast period. The growth in the agitated lifestyle of consumers is anticipated to be a key factor driving the growth of the global massage equipment market in the region, due to the increase in the population of desk job workers where back pain and muscle pain are common problems among the working population of the region. Besides, after a long day at work, very few customers like to go to a health spa and spend money on a personal masseur, so most people prefer to buy home massage sofas, massage chairs, and others, which further promotes the growth of the global market.

Leading Competitors

The prominent players in the global massage equipment market are:

Zyllion

Shenzhen Relcare Electronics

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd

Panasonic Corporation

Omron Corporation

MedMassager

Medisana GmbH

LURACO Technologies Corporation

LG Electronics Inc.

OSIM International Pte. Ltd

RoboTouch, HoMedics

Others

Segmentation Analysis

The global massage equipment market segmentation focuses on Type, Product, End User, Distribution Channel, and Region.

Segmentation on the basis of Type

Non-Electric

Electric

Segmentation on the basis of Product

Head Massagers

Neck and Shoulder Massagers

Leg and Foot Massagers

Back and Body Massagers

Other

Segmentation on the basis of End User

Commercial

Residential

Segmentation on the basis of Distribution Channel

Online Sales Channel

Specialty Store

Hypermarket and Supermarket

Others

Segmentation on the basis of Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

