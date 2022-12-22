Helicopters Market Global Demand, Opportunities, Trends, Analysis and Forecast to 2030

The global helicopter market size was US$ 20.36 billion in 2021. The global helicopter market size is estimated to reach US$ 38.3 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.
A helicopter is a type of aircraft that has one or more powered longitudinal blades or rotors that allow it to take off in any direction, land, and remain stable in the air. It is the most suitable type of flight, as it avoids the vast landing grounds located away from downtown areas and the necessary intervening means of transportation such as automobiles, buses, and subways that conventional aircraft would normally require. In addition, the helicopter’s ability to take off and land vertically, the aircraft’s handling qualities in low-speed conditions, and hover for extended periods proved useful for performing tasks that were not possible with other aircraft.
Factors Affecting Marketing Growth
The increase in the adoption of advanced helicopters and other rotorcrafts for law enforcement and military applications drives the growth of the global market.
The increase in demand for aerial imagining, growth in gas and oil excretion and exploration activities, and a rise in demand for customized and luxurious commercial helicopters in the transportation sector. These factors drive the global market.
The high operational cost of helicopters and limited short-range transportation may hinder the growth of the global market.
An increase in the penetration of helicopters for emergency medical services (EMS), and a rise in demand for helicopters in tourism, firefighting services, and search and rescue operations are the primary factors that are anticipated to offer lucrative opportunities for the growth of the global helicopter market.
Impact Analysis of COVID-19
The COVID-19 outbreak impacted unpredictably on the global market due to strict governments across the globe implementing rigid lockdowns and banning the import export of raw materials and parts for most of 2020 and a few months in 2021. This resulted in a sudden drop in the availability of critical raw materials for the manufacture of helicopter components. In addition, the nationwide lockdown forced helicopter manufacturing facilities to partially or completely shut down their operations. The adverse effects of the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in delays in activities and initiatives concerning the development of advanced helicopter systems globally.
Regional Analysis
North America was the highest revenue contributor in 2021, due to technological developments by key players, and the rapid adoption of innovative technologies in making advanced and efficient helicopter elements.
Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a substantial rate during the forecast period, owing to a rise in the procurement and development of advanced helicopter systems by several Asian nations.
Leading Competitors
The prominent players in the global helicopter market are:
The Boeing Company
Robinson Helicopter Company
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd
MD Helicopters Inc
Leonardo SpA
Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd
Kaman Corporation
Helicopters Guimbal
Bell Textron Inc
Airbus
Others
Segmentation Analysis
The global helicopter market segmentation focuses on Type, Weight, Number of Engines, Application, and Region.
Segmentation on the basis of Type
Military
Civil
Commercial
Segmentation on the basis of Weight
Heavy Weight
Medium Weight
Lightweight
Segmentation on the basis of the Number of Engines
Single Engine
Twin Engine
Segmentation on the basis of Application
Homeland Security
Defense
Oil and Gas
Emergency Medical Service
Others
Segmentation on the basis of Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia & New Zealand
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of MEA
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Key questions answered in the global market report are:
— How does a global company acquire markets?
— What are its core strategies and policies?
— What factors will influence the market over the forecast period?
— What are the factors driving and restraining the market?
— What are the leading competitors in the global market?
— Which region is growing at a higher pace in the global market?
