Plant Antifreeze Market 2022 Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Growth Analysis and Forecast to 2030

The global plant antifreeze market size was US$ 1.9 billion in 2021. The global plant antifreeze market size is estimated to reach US$ 2.9 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.0% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Plant antifreeze is a chemical that lowers the freezing point of water inside plant tissues. These chemicals help plants tolerate temperatures 2.2 to 9.4F colder than normal, depending on the species. Antifreeze chemicals such as propylene glycol, ethylene glycol, glycerin, and others stimulate plants to produce antifreeze amino acids and antifreeze proteins to temporarily prevent themselves from cold and frost.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bwcc17008

Factors Affecting Marketing Growth

Antifreeze chemicals such as propylene glycol, ethylene glycol, glycerin, and others stimulate plants to produce antifreeze proteins and antifreeze amino acids to temporarily prevent themselves from frosting and freezing. This is anticipated to drive the growth of the global plant antifreeze market.

Many synthetic plant antifreeze product manufacturing companies have either closed or scaled down their operations owing to the risk of infection among the workforce. This has temporarily hindered the global market.

Plant antifreeze chemicals help in lowering the budget for heating technologies and in turn drive the growth of the global market.

An increase in industrialization, rise in globalization, and the growing attention of farmers towards productivity multiplication have driven the growth of the plant antifreeze market.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

The COVID-19 outbreak impacted moderately on the global market due to the disturbance in the supply chain for different agrochemical products. The logistics and supply chain guidelines and policies of the agri-food and chemical markets were significantly affected. In addition, supplies of agri-food products to marketers and consumers are organized within and across borders during the first quarter of 2020. Furthermore, many synthetic plant antifreeze industry product manufacturing companies have either shut down or scaled down their operations due to the risk of infection among the workforce. This has temporarily disrupted the demand and supply chain of the global Plant Antifreeze market.

Get a Sample PDF copy of the report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bwcc17008

Regional Analysis

North America is projected to grow at the highest CAGR in 2021. The turf and the ornamental sector accounted for one of the highest revenue-generating segments in the region, especially in developing economies due to the increasing awareness about plant antifreeze chemicals being the major driving force propelling the growth of the global plant antifreeze market in the region.

Leading Competitors

The prominent players in the global plant antifreeze market are:

DuPont

Syngenta

Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd

Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC

Bayer AG

ExxonMobil Corporation

Gharda Chemicals Ltd

Nufarm

ADAMA

BASF SE

Others

Segmentation Analysis

The global plant antifreeze market segmentation focuses on Product, Application, and Region.

Segmentation on the basis of Product

Methanol

Glycerin

Propylene Glycol

Ethylene Glycol

Segmentation on the basis of Application

Turfs and Ornamentals Crops

Cash Crops

Horticulture Crops

Cereals

Others

Request Full Report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bwcc17008

Segmentation on the basis of Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Key questions answered in the global market report are:

— How does a global company acquire markets?

— What are its core strategies and policies?

— What factors will influence the market over the forecast period?

— What are the factors driving and restraining the market?

— What are the leading competitors in the global market?

— Which region is growing at a higher pace in the global market?

Full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc.-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bwcc17008

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email:sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website:https://www.reportocean.com/