Capacitive Tactile Sensor Market Research Reports, Industry Size, Growth Opportunity, Regional Analysis 2022-2030

The global capacitive tactile sensor market size was US$ 3.8 billion in 2021. The global capacitive tactile sensor market size is estimated to reach US$ 9.6 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.7% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

A capacitive tactile sensor, also known as a capacitive touch sensor, is an improved sensing technology designed to capture and document physical contact with an object. It allows the gadget to detect the presence or proximity of a normal human user or operator. Furthermore, capacitive sensing technology is based on capacitive coupling. It is capable of detecting and measuring the dielectric difference between any conductive or air. Also, capacitive sensors are made of various materials including indium tin oxide (ITO), copper, and printed inks.

Factors Affecting Marketing Growth

The increase in the adoption of touch-based display solutions and the boost in demand for consumer electronics applications has driven the growth of the global market.

A rise in government initiatives for digitalization is anticipated to drive the global market.

The short supply of indium tin oxide, associated with the lack of availability of a skilled workforce is some of the key factors that hinder the global market.

The increasing demand for capacitive sensors in consumer electronic products such as multi-media players, multi-touch screens, smartphones, tablets, and gaming consoles, is a major factor driving the growth of the global market.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

The COVID-19 outbreak impacted negatively on the global market due to a substantial impact on key players operating in the supply chain. However, the increase in demand for Internet of Things solutions across key regions is one of the major factors that drive the global capacitive tactile sensor market during the pandemic. In contrast, the market was mainly affected by several limitations such as the lack of availability of skilled workforce and delay or cancellation of projects due to partial or complete lockdowns globally amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific is expected to record the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. Established consumer electronics industries in the region with significant growth opportunities include OMRON Corporation, and Fujitsu, Ltd. As a result of the increasing penetration of smartphones in this region, there has been an increase in the demand for touch screens from smartphone manufacturers such as Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., and XIAOMI Corporation. The ongoing R&D activities actively funded by the governments drive the growth of the global market in the region.

Leading Competitors

The prominent players in the global capacitive tactile sensor market are:

Semtech Corp

ROHM Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor

Texas Instruments Incorporated

Schneider Electric

OMRON Corporation

Renesas Electronics Corporation

Micro-Epsilon

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation

Analog Devices

Others

Segmentation Analysis

The global capacitive tactile sensor market segmentation focuses on Type, Application, and Region.

Segmentation on the basis of Type

Surface Capacitive Tactile Sensor

Projected Capacitive Tactile Sensor

Segmentation on the basis of Application

Industrial

Automotive

Consumer Eletronics

Others

Segmentation on the basis of Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Key questions answered in the global market report are:

— How does a global company acquire markets?

— What are its core strategies and policies?

— What factors will influence the market over the forecast period?

— What are the factors driving and restraining the market?

— What are the leading competitors in the global market?

— Which region is growing at a higher pace in the global market?

