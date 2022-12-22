Winter Sports Equiment Market Global Investor, Latest Trends, Industry Growth, Size, Segmentation, Future Demands, by Regional Forecast to 2030

The global winter sports equipment market size was US$ 14.6 billion in 2021. The global winter sports equipment market size is estimated to reach US$ 30.4 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.5% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

The winter sports equipment market focuses on activities such as surfing, skiing, ice skating, ice hockey, and snowboarding. Growth in demand for winter sports equipment, snow skiing equipment, snowboard sports equipment, and snowboard bindings is creating significant opportunities for manufacturers in the worldwide winter sports equipment market.

Factors Affecting Marketing Growth

Increasing participation rate in professional ice hockey events is one of the main reasons expected to boost the global market due to the growing popularity of winter sports in developing nations.

Growth in interest in nature-based sports that offer leisure as well as competitiveness is boosting the demand for winter sports products including sleds and tubes thus driving the global market.

An increase in awareness about the advantages of a healthy lifestyle and a boost in demand for various winter sports activities, such as snowboarding, skiing, ice skating, etc. especially in countries with cold weather has boosted the growth of the global market.

An increase in demand for winter sports gear, snowboard sports equipment, snow skiing gear, and snowboard bindings is driving the global market.

Impact on COVID-19 Analysis

The COVID-19 outbreak impacted negatively on the global market. Even though its impact on business globally remains challenging, the market for winter sports equipment has been able to resume pre-COVID-19 levels of growth, despite challenging economic conditions. The global winter sports equipment market is expected to maintain a significant growth rate during the forecast period owing to the resumption of sporting events, gyms, and other national and international competitions.

Regional Analysis

Europe dominated the global market with the largest share during the forecast period. The rise in demand for ski equipment rental as a result of the increasing number of tourists has changed the way ski resorts sell such items. Resorts that have more space than their competitors and can provide equipment during peak times are more likely to experience steady growth in a developed market such as Europe. As consumers’ preferences to travel further and cover more ground in a day have seen a greater demand, resort sizes have evolved as well. Larger resorts have also seen a substantial increase in visitors because they can provide additional activities for guests during their mountain stay, such as horseback riding, culinary experiences, and community development initiatives. Thus, these factors help in driving the global market in the region.

Leading Competitors

The prominent players in the global winter sports equipment market are:

Under Armour Inc

SCOTT Sports SA

Tecnica Group S.p.A

Rossignol Group

MDV Sports

Fischer Sports GmbH

Clarus Corporation

Head UK Ltd

Icelantic Skis

K2 Sports LLC

Alpina Sports

Others

Segmentation Analysis

The global winter sports equipment market segmentation focuses on Distribution Channel, Product Type, Sports, and Region.

Segmentation on the basis of Distribution Channel

Offline

Online

Segmentation on the basis of Product Type

Protective gear

Footwear

Ski equipment

Other

Segmentation on the basis of Sports

Ice hockey

Skiing

Snowboarding

Others

Segmentation on the basis of Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Key questions answered in the global market report are:

— How does a global company acquire markets?

— What are its core strategies and policies?

— What factors will influence the market over the forecast period?

— What are the factors driving and restraining the market?

— What are the leading competitors in the global market?

— Which region is growing at a higher pace in the global market?

