Aerospace Maintenance Chemical Market Research 2022 – Growth, Trends, Outlook and Future Scope Analysis 2030

The global aerospace maintenance chemical market size was US$ 7.8 billion in 2021. The global aerospace maintenance chemical market size is estimated to reach US$ 13.4 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.24% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.
Aerospace maintenance chemicals are cleaners that are used for the operational efficiency of aircraft. They are used as cleaning materials, paint strippers, paint removers, degreasers, and polishers, and in aircraft washers. Cleaners are used on all commercial aircraft to keep them rust-free and maintain a clean condition inside and out. They are cleaners that are used for the operational efficiency of the aircraft. They are used in cleaning materials, paint strippers, paint removers, degreasers, and in aircraft washers and polishers. Cleaners are used on all commercial aircraft to keep them corrosion-free and clean condition inside and out.
Factors Affecting Market Growth
The increase in demand for the maintenance of aircraft surfaces to deal with harsh surrounding temperatures or climatic conditions boosts the demand for the global aircraft maintenance chemicals market.
Boost in air passenger traffic owing to the increase in disposable income of the middle-class population tends to grow flight frequency. This, in turn, increases the maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) activities of the aircraft, which further drives the growth of the global aerospace maintenance chemical market.
Strict government restrictions concerning the use of toxic chemicals for airplane maintenance, time constraints, high maintenance costs of airplanes, and lack of skilled experts are anticipated to hinder the global market.
The gap in supply and demand in the aviation industry has been noticed over the past few years due to a growth in the production of aircraft, which will further expand MRO activities, creating lucrative opportunities for the development of the global aerospace maintenance chemical market.
Impact Analysis of COVID-19
The COVID-19 outbreak impact negatively on the growth of the aerospace maintenance chemical market. Transportation, by all means, was strictly banned by governments, worldwide to contain the prevalence of the pandemic. Also, people abstained from traveling to protect themselves from the adverse effects of the viral infection. Owing to this, the aviation industry was unable to operate many of its scheduled flights globally. Furthermore, the supply of raw materials such as chemicals was reduced due to transportation restrictions, which in turn adversely impacted the manufacturing of maintenance chemicals thus impacting the global aerospace maintenance chemicals market.
Regional Analysis
North America dominated the global aerospace maintenance chemical market in 2021. This is attributed to several factors such as increasing air travel preference by the people in the region and high government expenditure on the maintenance of defense aircraft. The per capita income of the people of this region is high due to which they can afford luxury travel. Furthermore, the defense government of the region spends a huge amount annually on proper and effective maintenance and repair of defense aircraft. All these factors are expected to positively impact the global aerospace maintenance market in the region.
Leading Competitors
The prominent players in the global aerospace maintenance chemical market are:
Henkel AG & Co. KGaA
Embraer S.A.
Boeing Company
Bombardier Inc
Airbus Defense and Space – Arabia Services
Nexeo solutions
Air France Industries KLM Engineering & Maintenance
AAR Corporation
Delta Techops
Ge Aviation
Others
Segmentation Analysis
The global aerospace maintenance chemical market segmentation focuses on Nature, Product Type, Type of Aircraft, and Region.
Segmentation on the basis of Nature
Inorganic
Organic
Segmentation on the basis of Product Type
Adhesives
Deicing Fluids
Cleaners
Others
Segmentation on the basis of Types of Aircraft
Defence
Business
Commercial
Others
Segmentation on the basis of Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia & New Zealand
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of MEA
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Key questions answered in the global market report are:
— How does a global company acquire markets?
— What are its core strategies and policies?
— What factors will influence the market over the forecast period?
— What are the factors driving and restraining the market?
— What are the leading competitors in the global market?
— Which region is growing at a higher pace in the global market?
