Aerospace Maintenance Chemical Market Research 2022 – Growth, Trends, Outlook and Future Scope Analysis 2030

The global aerospace maintenance chemical market size was US$ 7.8 billion in 2021. The global aerospace maintenance chemical market size is estimated to reach US$ 13.4 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.24% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Aerospace maintenance chemicals are cleaners that are used for the operational efficiency of aircraft. They are used as cleaning materials, paint strippers, paint removers, degreasers, and polishers, and in aircraft washers. Cleaners are used on all commercial aircraft to keep them rust-free and maintain a clean condition inside and out. They are cleaners that are used for the operational efficiency of the aircraft. They are used in cleaning materials, paint strippers, paint removers, degreasers, and in aircraft washers and polishers. Cleaners are used on all commercial aircraft to keep them corrosion-free and clean condition inside and out.

Factors Affecting Market Growth

The increase in demand for the maintenance of aircraft surfaces to deal with harsh surrounding temperatures or climatic conditions boosts the demand for the global aircraft maintenance chemicals market.

Boost in air passenger traffic owing to the increase in disposable income of the middle-class population tends to grow flight frequency. This, in turn, increases the maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) activities of the aircraft, which further drives the growth of the global aerospace maintenance chemical market.

Strict government restrictions concerning the use of toxic chemicals for airplane maintenance, time constraints, high maintenance costs of airplanes, and lack of skilled experts are anticipated to hinder the global market.

The gap in supply and demand in the aviation industry has been noticed over the past few years due to a growth in the production of aircraft, which will further expand MRO activities, creating lucrative opportunities for the development of the global aerospace maintenance chemical market.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

The COVID-19 outbreak impact negatively on the growth of the aerospace maintenance chemical market. Transportation, by all means, was strictly banned by governments, worldwide to contain the prevalence of the pandemic. Also, people abstained from traveling to protect themselves from the adverse effects of the viral infection. Owing to this, the aviation industry was unable to operate many of its scheduled flights globally. Furthermore, the supply of raw materials such as chemicals was reduced due to transportation restrictions, which in turn adversely impacted the manufacturing of maintenance chemicals thus impacting the global aerospace maintenance chemicals market.

Regional Analysis

North America dominated the global aerospace maintenance chemical market in 2021. This is attributed to several factors such as increasing air travel preference by the people in the region and high government expenditure on the maintenance of defense aircraft. The per capita income of the people of this region is high due to which they can afford luxury travel. Furthermore, the defense government of the region spends a huge amount annually on proper and effective maintenance and repair of defense aircraft. All these factors are expected to positively impact the global aerospace maintenance market in the region.

Leading Competitors

The prominent players in the global aerospace maintenance chemical market are:

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Embraer S.A.

Boeing Company

Bombardier Inc

Airbus Defense and Space – Arabia Services

Nexeo solutions

Air France Industries KLM Engineering & Maintenance

AAR Corporation

Delta Techops

Ge Aviation

Others

Segmentation Analysis

The global aerospace maintenance chemical market segmentation focuses on Nature, Product Type, Type of Aircraft, and Region.

Segmentation on the basis of Nature

Inorganic

Organic

Segmentation on the basis of Product Type

Adhesives

Deicing Fluids

Cleaners

Others

Segmentation on the basis of Types of Aircraft

Defence

Business

Commercial

Others

Segmentation on the basis of Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Key questions answered in the global market report are:

— How does a global company acquire markets?

— What are its core strategies and policies?

— What factors will influence the market over the forecast period?

— What are the factors driving and restraining the market?

— What are the leading competitors in the global market?

— Which region is growing at a higher pace in the global market?

