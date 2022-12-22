P2E Mobile Game 'Lord of Dragons' Begins 'Open Beta Test'

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA - Media OutReach - 22 December 2022 - Korean Game Company, Sotem Mobile (CEO: Kim Min Seok) has announced on 20th December that ‘LOD GLOBAL’ (Lord of Dragons Global), a P2E MOBILE MMORPG GAME, begins its first beta test on 26th of December. Many projects within the P2E market have been plagued with sub-par quality games that are neglecting the golden rule of ‘game must be fun to play’. Players opt to play various titles to simply have fun and relieve their stresses from daily lives, and many projects have simply chosen to ignore this crucial aspect.



Sotem Mobile’s latest title, Lord of Dragons, is about to change this trend once and for all. Development studio has solid track records of publishing successful series of games such as “Dragon-raja (PC)”, “Dragonica (PC)”, “East Legend” and many more. This time, the studio proudly presents their Full 3D MMORPG, LOD, after 2 years in development. LOD is heavily focused on ‘fun-to-play’ aspect, rather than putting a sole focus on ‘earn’.



By deploying multi-weapon system and 6 different attributes offer classic targeting-play method while 70 different transformable characters of different races to be available at launch, thus players are not only confined to play with characters of human race. Each transformable characters offer unique abilities and attributes based on their race while enabling users to utilize various synergy effects between their playable characters and transformable characters.



LOD’s other strengths can be witnessed at its in-game economy where all manners of monetary assets are tokenized. Users not only require spending tokens on NFTs but also to buy consumables or other types of items at in-game environment.



This aspect sets LOD apart from other types of casual P2E game, where the in-game economy and ecosystem are much more complex while offering various opportunities for users to reap benefits, rewards and profits by playing the game. LOD’s in-game economy is comprised of ‘dual-token economy’, and perhaps it is the very first P2E MMORPG that truly fits in such category.



Dual economic system creates a healthy P2E economic circulation. The LORT utility token will prime the gaming ecosystem while LOGT will further be used as a utility but predominantly for stabilization. All these tokens will work in tandem with the Unity 3D engine-powered gameplay for an immersive and fantasy mobile gaming experience.



Upcoming Beta test will be carried out from 26th of December 2022 to 24th of January 2023 in a form of ‘Open Beta Test’. CEO Kim expressed his excitement that the company’s venture into the P2E market is ready to be demonstrated to users around the world and expects many users to participate in the very first beta tests as well as to join LOD GLOBAL’s vibrant communities and social media channels.



Detailed information is available at LOD’s community ( https://discord.gg/lordofdragons ) and event participation page ( https://lordofdragons.crew3.xyz )



Hashtag: #LordofDragons



The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.