The First-Ever Tasting of 12 Varieties of Japanese Sake, Including IWC Medal-Winners: London's Japan Centres to Host the Niigata Fair, a Collection of Food and Sake from the Heart of Japanese Brewing, 16-29 January 2023

NIIGATA PREFECTURE, JAPAN - Media OutReach - 22 December 2022 - The Niigata Industrial Creation Organization (NICO) is an organisation devoted to bringing greater visibility to sake and food from Niigata Prefecture, one of Japan's leading sake-producing regions, to Europe and the United Kingdom. From Monday, January 16th to Sunday, January 29th, two Japan Centre food halls in London (online shopping also available) will host the Niigata Fair, presenting and selling the best of Niigata Prefecture's sake and food products. On Saturdays and Sundays during the fair, there will be free sake tastings where visitors can compare a total of 12 brands of sake.



Previous sake exhibits







Niigata Prefecture is known for heavy snowfall, leading to rich nutrients from melted snow, and enjoys other great natural bounties. With its abundance of high-quality rice and water well-suited for sake brewing, Niigata has 88 sake breweries, making it Japan's most prolific producer of high-quality sake.



In addition to the region's classic light and dry variety with its crisp, clean flavour that does not linger, there are also a variety of mellow and sweet brands available.



Since 2018*, NICO has organised this London-based fair at Japan Centre, one of the largest Japanese food retailers in the United Kingdom and Europe, with the aim of presenting the true appeal of Niigata's food and beverages, including sake, and helping establish them as new favourites in the region.



This year's Niigata Fair will feature sixteen food products including rice, seasonings, Japanese sweets and soba noodles, as well as a record number of 12 brands of Niigata's sake and other products. Sake has been gaining recognition outside of Japan in recent years, and several sake breweries that have won medals at the International Wine Challenge (IWC), the world's largest sake competition, are included in the line-up this year.



(From left to right)

Choki jukusei koshu Yukyu no Mori 2011 *IWC2022 Silver Medal Winner (YOSHI NO GAWA Co., Ltd.)

Yamashiroya First Class *IWC2022 Bronze Medal Winner (KOSHIMEIJO CO., LTD.)

KoshijinoKobai Junmaidaiginjo Koshitanrei *IWC2021 Gold Medal Winner (Kubiki Sake Brewing Co., Ltd.)

For the first time in the Niigata Fair, Saturdays and Sundays (January 21-22 and 28-29) will feature a free tasting service, where you can compare different brands to discover your new favourite sake.



*The Niigata Fair was not held in 2021 due to COVID-19.



A representative from fair organiser NICO had this to say.

"I hope that this fair will be an opportunity for more people to enjoy the diverse flavours of Niigata's sake. For example, Kubiki Sake Brewing's Koshijinokoubai Junmaidaiginjo, an IWC2021 Gold Award winner, has an elegant fruity aroma and a delicate, soft flavour that pairs well with the finest and most tender cuts of steak. Also, happojunmaiseishu hakurohanabi from Hakuroshuzo Kabushiki gaisha with its well-balanced acidity and sweetness is well-matched with seafood, with its natural carbonation lending a light and refreshing texture to go with fried dishes such as fish and chips.

We are also looking forward to hearing the voice of our customers through product reviews, using these to expand through the UK and the rest of Europe going forward. "



Event Overview

■ Event Name: Niigata Fair

■ Dates: Monday, January 16 to Sunday, January 29, 2023

Sake tastings: January 21-22 (Sat-Sun), January 28-29 (Sat-Sun)

■ Venues (2):

Two Japan Centre Food Halls in London

(1) Japan Centre Leicester Square

Address: 35b Panton St, London SW1Y 4EA

(2) Japan Centre Ichiba Westfield

Address: Ichiba 0220 Relay Square Westfield, London W12 7HB



Special Japan Centre Online Shop Page

To be published to the Japan Centre website (https://www.japancentre.com/ ) on 16th January, 2023.



■ Caution:

Event details may change depending on the state of COVID-19 and other factors leading up to the event.



Please download the full version of press release in here:

https://release-backup.media-outreach.com/i/Download/311692



Hashtag: #NiigataPrefecture



The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.