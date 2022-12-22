Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Travel & Cuisine

Hualien New Year’s Eve party to feature popular stars and high-altitude fireworks

Fireworks will last for 5 minutes and include the release of 12-inch long, high-altitude fireworks

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/12/22 20:55
(Hualien County Government photo)

(Hualien County Government photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Hualien County’s countdown to 2023 party will be the largest concert in eastern Taiwan and have a spectacular fireworks display, the county government said in a press release.

The New Year's Eve concert will be held from 8 p.m to 12:30 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2023 at Hualien City's Dongdamen Square. It will feature a strong and diverse cast of musicians to satisfy different musical tastes.

The cast includes popular singers such as Show Lo (羅志祥) and Ailing Tai (戴愛玲), show compere Bai Bingbing (白冰冰), and other artists and groups. The local groups selected through auditions will first perform from 6-8 p.m., according to the release.

This year's fireworks will last for 5 minutes and include the release of 12-inch long, high-altitude fireworks, to provide a visual feast for the public, the release said.
Hualien County
Dongdamen Square
high-altitude fireworks

RELATED ARTICLES

Indigenous adventure trips for kids start up again in Taiwan
Indigenous adventure trips for kids start up again in Taiwan
2022/12/12 16:01
Taiwan police urge deceased to warn offspring against election bribery in dreams
Taiwan police urge deceased to warn offspring against election bribery in dreams
2022/11/22 19:58
Taiwan east coast rail traffic to be disrupted for a month after earthquake
Taiwan east coast rail traffic to be disrupted for a month after earthquake
2022/09/20 14:20
Taiwan east coast swelters under 40-degree heat
Taiwan east coast swelters under 40-degree heat
2022/07/23 16:54
Chinese navy ship spotted off Taiwan east coast ahead of wargames
Chinese navy ship spotted off Taiwan east coast ahead of wargames
2022/07/22 13:44