Hualien New Year’s Eve party to feature popular stars and high-altitude fireworks

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Hualien County’s countdown to 2023 party will be the largest concert in eastern Taiwan and have a spectacular fireworks display, the county government said in a press release.

The New Year's Eve concert will be held from 8 p.m to 12:30 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2023 at Hualien City's Dongdamen Square. It will feature a strong and diverse cast of musicians to satisfy different musical tastes.

The cast includes popular singers such as Show Lo (羅志祥) and Ailing Tai (戴愛玲), show compere Bai Bingbing (白冰冰), and other artists and groups. The local groups selected through auditions will first perform from 6-8 p.m., according to the release.

This year's fireworks will last for 5 minutes and include the release of 12-inch long, high-altitude fireworks, to provide a visual feast for the public, the release said.