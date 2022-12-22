Asia Pacific Medical Device Market Size, Share, Analysis, Top Industry Players and Forecast 2030

Report Ocean released a report on the Asia Pacific Medical Device Market. The recovery-based survey for market price report includes crucial data on growth strategy, market dynamics, innovations, company possibilities, and the competitive environment for 2021. Asia Pacific medical device market will grow by 8.0% annually with a total addressable market cap of $1,715.2 billion over 2021-2030 owing to the aging population worldwide, the prevalence of infectious diseases as well as the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, technological innovation, and penetration of healthcare insurance.

Market Driver

This market satisfies stringent security and management requirements and is extremely complicated, scalable, component-based, and distributed. In order to achieve greater cost-effectiveness, market end-users are shifting away from the traditional premise-based deployments and toward adopting cloud-based and hybrid deployment models.

Highlighted with 39 tables and 71 figures, this 149-page report “Asia Pacific Medical Device Market 2020-2030 by Category (Diagnostic, Consumables, Patient Aids, Orthopaedics, Dental, Others), Application (Imaging, IVDs, Cardiology, Orthopedics, Ophthalmics, Respiratory), End User (Hospitals, Clinics, Household), and Country: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity” is based on a comprehensive research of the entire Asia Pacific medical device market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications.

Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2017-2019 and provides estimate for 2020 and forecast from 2021 till 2030 with 2019 as the base year. (Please note: The report will be updated before delivery so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

– Market Structure

– Growth Drivers

– Restraints and Challenges

– Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

– Porter’s Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify medical device market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Category, Application, End User, and Region.

Key Players (this may not be a complete list and extra companies can be added upon request):

3M Co.

Abbott Laboratories

Allergan Inc.

Baxter International Inc.

Bayer

Becton, Dickinson and Co.

Boston Scientific Corp.

Cardinal Health Inc.

Covidien plc

Cryolife Inc.

Danaher

Depuy Synthes

Endologix, Inc.

Essilor International SA

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGAA

GE Healthcare

Getinge Ab

Johnson & Johnson

Koninklijke Philips NV

Medtronic Inc.

Novartis AG

Olympus Corp.

Roche Diagnostics

Siemens Healthcare

Smith & Nephew PLC

Smiths Medical

St. Jude Medical Inc.

Stryker Corp.

Terumo Corp.

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Zimmer Holdings Inc.

Based on Category

– Diagnostic Devices

o Electrodiagnostic Devices (further segmented into Ultrasound Systems, Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI), Electrocardiographs, Scintigraphic Apparatus, Other Electrodiagnostic Devices)

o Radiation Devices (further segmented into CT Scanners; Other Medical X-ray Apparatus; A, B, C Ray Apparatus)

o Imaging Parts & Accessories (further segmented into Contrast Media, X-ray Tubes, Medical X-ray Film, Other Imaging Parts & Accessories)

– Consumables

o Syringes, Needles & Catheters (further segmented into Syringes (with/without needles), Tubular Metal Needles/Needles for Sutures, Others)

o Bandages & Dressings (further segmented into Adhesive Medical Dressings and Non-adhesive Medical Dressings)

o Suturing Materials

o Other Consumables (further segmented into Surgical Gloves, Ostomy Products, Blood-Grouping Reagents, First-aid Boxes & Kits)

– Patient Aids

o Portable Aids (further segmented into Hearing Aids, Pacemakers, Other Portable Aids)

o Therapeutic Applications (further segmented into Therapeutic Respiration Devices and Mechano-Therapy Devices)

– Orthopaedics and Prosthetics

o Fixation Devices

o Artificial Joints

o Other Artificial Body Parts

– Dental Products

o Dental Instrument & Supplies (further segmented into Dental Instruments, Dental Cements, Teeth & Other Fittings)

o Dental Capital Equipment (further segmented into Dental Drills, Dental Chairs, Dental X-ray)

– Other Medical Device Categories

o Ophthalmic Instruments

o Hospital Furniture

o Wheelchairs

o Medical & Surgical Sterilisers

o Ultra-violet or Infra-red Ray Apparatus

o Other Instruments & Appliances

Based on Application

– Diagnostic Imaging Devices

– In Vitro Diagnostics (IVDs)

– Cardiology

– Orthopedics

– Ophthalmics

– Respiratory

– Urology & Gynecology

– General and Plastic Surgery

– Endoscopy

– Dental

– Diabetic Care

– Wound Management

– Nephrology

– General Hospital and Healthcare

– Ear, Nose and Throat

– Neurology

– Roboics Navigation

– Other Applications

Based on End User

– Hospitals & Surgical Centers

– Clinics

– Household

– Other End Users

Geographically

– Japan

– China

– South Korea

– Australia

– India

– Rest of APAC (further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, Taiwan, and Philippines)

