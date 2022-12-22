Asia Pacific Home Healthcare Device and Equipment Market Size, Overview, Key Players, Latest Trends, Revenue, and Forecast 2030

Report Ocean released a report on the Asia Pacific Home Healthcare Device and Equipment Market. The recovery-based survey for market price report includes crucial data on growth strategy, market dynamics, innovations, company possibilities, and the competitive environment for 2021. Asia Pacific home healthcare device and equipment market will grow by 9.0% annually with a total addressable market cap of $133.0 billion over 2021-2030 owing to the aging population worldwide, the prevalence of infectious diseases as well as the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, technological innovation, and penetration of healthcare insurance. Highlighted with 42 tables and 57 figures, this 135-page report “Asia Pacific Home Healthcare Device and Equipment Market 2020-2030 by Product Type (Therapeutic, Patient Monitoring, Mobility Assist), Disease, Distribution Channel, and Country: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity” is based on a comprehensive research of the entire Asia Pacific home healthcare device and equipment market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications.

Market Driver

Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2017-2019 and provides estimate for 2020 and forecast from 2021 till 2030 with 2019 as the base year. (Please note: The report will be updated before delivery so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

– Market Structure

– Growth Drivers

– Restraints and Challenges

– Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

– Porter’s Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify home healthcare device and equipment market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Product Type, Disease, Distribution Channel, and Region.

Key Players (this may not be a complete list and extra companies can be added upon request):

Abbott Laboratories Inc.

Baxter International Inc.

Becton, Dickinson and Co.

Braun Melsungen AG

CAIRE Inc.

ConvaTec Group plc

Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare

Fresenius Medical Care Holdings, Inc.

General Electric Company

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.

Inogen, Inc.

Invacare Corporation

Johnson & Johnson

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Medtronic Plc

O2 Concepts, LLC

ResMed Inc.

Smith & Nephew Plc

Stryker Corp.

Sunrise Medical (US) LLC

Based on Product Type

– Therapeutic Equipment

o Home Respiratory Therapy Equipment

? Oxygen Delivery Equipment (ODE) (ODE is further split into Home Liquid Oxygen Containers, Oxygen Cannula, Oxygen Concentrators, Other Home Oxygen Delivery Equipment)

? Continuous Positive Airways Pressure Equipment (CPAP) (further segmented into CPAP Masks & Related Interfaces, CPAP Machines, CPAP Accessories)

? Humidifiers

? Nebulizers

? Ventilators

o Home IV Equipment

? IV Pumps

? IV Administration Sets

? Premixed IV Devices

? IV Catheters

? Injection Devices

? IV Accessories

o Home Dialysis Equipment

? Home Hemolysis Products

? Home Peritoneal Dialysis

o Other Home Therapeutic Equipment

? Home Physical Therapy Equipment

? Home Automated External Defibrillators

? Home Enteral Feeding Products

? Home Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Devices

? Home Braces & Related Products

? Home Muscle & Nerve Stimulators

– Patient Monitoring Equipment

o Blood Pressure Monitors

o Blood Glucose Monitors

o Coagulation Monitors

o Baby Monitors

o Heart Rate Monitor

o Apnea Monitors

o Electronic Thermometer

o Peak Flow Monitors

o Holter Monitors

o Remote Patient Monitoring Systems

o Real-Time Telemedicine Systems

o Other Patient Monitoring Equipment

– Mobility Assist & Patient Support Equipment

o Mobility Assist Equipment

? Wheelchairs

? Scooters

? Canes & Crutches

? Walkers & Rollators

? Stair Lifts

o Home Healthcare Furniture

? Lift Chairs

? Medical Beds

? Other Home Healthcare Furniture

o Bathroom Safety Equipment

? Commodes

? Shower Chairs

? Elevated Toilet Seats

? Bars, Grips, & Rails

Based on Disease,

– Diabetes

– Motion Impairments

– Respiratory Diseases

– Sleep Disorder

– Kidney Failure

– Hypertension

– Other Diseases

Based on Distribution Channel

– Hospitals

– Online Stores

Geographically

– Japan

– China

– South Korea

– Australia

– India

– Rest of APAC (further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, Taiwan, and Philippines)

