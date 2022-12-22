Asia Pacific Small Molecule API Market Size, Upcoming Trends, Key Players, Share, Revenue, Report, and Forecast 2030

Report Ocean released a report on the Asia Pacific Small Molecule API Market. The recovery-based survey for market price report includes crucial data on growth strategy, market dynamics, innovations, company possibilities, and the competitive environment for 2021. Asia Pacific small molecule active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) market will grow by 9.2% annually with a total addressable market cap of $537.3 billion over 2021-2027 owing to increasing incidences of diseases, development of companies engaged in the manufacturing of small molecule APIs, the increasing technological developments in manufacturing sector, and surge in healthcare expenditure amid COVID-19 pandemic. Highlighted with 33 tables and 52 figures, this 112-page report “Asia Pacific Small Molecule API Market 2020-2027 by Source (Synthetic, Semi-synthetic, Natural), Type (Standard, HPAPI), Therapeutic Area, Application (Clinical, Commercial), Manufacturer Type (Pharma, CMO), and Country: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity” is based on a comprehensive research of the entire Asia Pacific small molecule API market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications.

Market Driver

Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2017-2019 and provides estimate for 2020 and forecast from 2021 till 2027 with 2019 as the base year. (Please note: The report will be updated before delivery so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

– Market Structure

– Growth Drivers

– Restraints and Challenges

– Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

– Porter’s Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify small molecule API market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Source, Type, Therapeutic Area, Application, Manufacturer Type, and Region.

Key Players (this may not be a complete list and extra companies can be added upon request):

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd.

Cambrex Corporation

Catalent, Inc.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd.

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Lonza Group

Merck & Co., Inc.

Mylan N.V.

Novartis AG

Pfizer Inc.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Wuxi AppTec Co., Ltd.

Based on Source

– Synthetic API

o Branded Synthetic API

o Generic Synthetic API

– Semi-synthetic API

– Natural Origin

Based on Type

– Standard API

– High Potency API (HPAPI)

o Branded HPAPI

o Generic HPAPI

Based on Therapeutic Area

– Infectious Diseases

– Oncology

– Ophthalmology

– Cardiovascular Disorders

– Central Nervous System

– Respiratory Disorders

– Metabolic Diseases

– Other Applications

Based on Application

o Clinical Use

o Commercial Use

Based on Manufacturer Type

– Pharmaceutical Companies (also breakdown by region)

– CMOs (also breakdown by region)

Geographically

– Japan

– China

– South Korea

– Australia

– India

– Rest of APAC (further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, Taiwan, and Philippines)

