ASEAN Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Market Size, Outlook, Share, Segmentation Analysis, and Forecast 2030

Report Ocean released a report on the ASEAN Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Market. The recovery-based survey for market price report includes crucial data on growth strategy, market dynamics, innovations, company possibilities, and the competitive environment for 2021. ASEAN pharmaceutical manufacturing industry will grow by 12.8% annually with a total addressable market cap of $148.3 billion over 2021-2027 driven by increasing prevalence of chronic ailments, growing geriatric population, high investment in research and development, and increasing per capita healthcare expenditure amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Market Driver

This market satisfies stringent security and management requirements and is extremely complicated, scalable, component-based, and distributed. In order to achieve greater cost-effectiveness, market end-users are shifting away from the traditional premise-based deployments and toward adopting cloud-based and hybrid deployment models.

Highlighted with 25 tables and 39 figures, this 66-page report “ASEAN Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Market 2017-2027 by Formulation and Country: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity” is based on a comprehensive research of the entire ASEAN pharmaceutical manufacturing industry and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications.

Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2017-2019 and provides estimate/forecast from 2020 till 2027 with 2019 as the base year. (Please note: The report will be updated before delivery so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

– Industry Structure

– Growth Drivers

– Restraints and Challenges

– Emerging Product Trends & Industry Opportunities

– Porter’s Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of global industry is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify pharmaceutical manufacturing industry in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Formulation, Route of Administration, Age Group, Therapeutic Application, Drug Type, Distribution Channel, Manufacturing Facility, and Region.

Key Players (this may not be a complete list and extra companies can be added upon request):

Abbott Laboratories

Aenova Group

Amgen

AstraZeneca

Catalent Inc.

Eli Lilly and Company

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Gilead Sciences

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Johnson & Johnson

Lonza Group

Lupin

Merck & Co., Inc.

Novartis AG

Novo Nordisk

Pfizer, Inc.

Roche

Sanofi SA

Takeda

Based on Formulation, the ASEAN industry is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual production value for 2017-2027 included in each section.

– Tablets

– Capsules

– Injectable

– Sprays

– Suspensions

– Powders

– Other Formulations

Geographically, the following national/local markets are fully investigated:

– Indonesia

– Thailand

– Philippines

– Vietnam

– Singapore

– Malaysia

– Myanmar

– Cambodia

– Laos

– Brunei

