40 fires reported in a day in central Taiwan county

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Around 40 fires had been reported around Changhua County as of 4 p.m. on Thursday (Dec. 22).

Liberty Times reported that seven residential and factory fires occurred in Hemei, Xihu, Puxin, Puyan, and Dacun townships during the day, in addition to over 30 grass fires in the county. The number of fires was three times the normal amount.

At around 5 a.m., a fire occurred at a residential building in Xihu Township, trapping a family of four on the second floor. Firefighters were able to save them and send them to the hospital.

At around noon, another residential fire was reported in Hemei Township. The first-floor fire spread to a pile of objects, as well as a car and two mopeds parked nearby.

The fire bureau had to dispatch eight teams and over 30 firefighters to put it out. A mother-daughter pair was trapped and rescued from a third-floor balcony, suffering light inhalation injuries.

Residents in the neighborhood were cited as saying there were people burning joss paper and praying as part of Dongzhi traditions, and a strong wind blew the burning joss paper onto the building, which caused the fire. However, the exact cause remains to be determined by the authorities.

Additionally, at around 1 p.m., residential and factory fires also occurred in Puxin, Puyan, Dacun, and Hemei townships. The fire at a factory in Dacun Township was large, though it did not result in casualties.

The owner of the factory reported that he suspected burning joss paper as the cause of the fire, though the fire bureau has not confirmed the theory.

In light of unstable and cold weather conditions lately, the Changhua Fire Bureau’s First Fire Control Group urged the public to be careful of flying joss paper, pay attention when using appliances and fire, dress warmly, and be wary of carbon monoxide poisoning.



Firefighters put out a grass fire in Changhua County. (Facebook, Changhua Fire Bureau First Fire Control Group photo)