Royal Brunei Airlines restores flights to Taiwan from January

Number of flights will increase to three per week from March next year

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/12/22 20:05
(CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Royal Brunei Airlines has announced that it will resume the Taipei-Brunei route, with two flights per week, starting from Jan. 1, 2023.

The airline will be flying between Taipei and Brunei two times a week, on Thursday on Sunday. Starting from March 26, 2023, the number of flights will increase to three per week, with a flight each on Tuesday, Thursday, and Sunday, CNA reported.

Royal Brunei Airlines said that it will use Airbus A320neo aircraft to operate the route and that a one-way flight will take 3.5 hours. The airline suspended the flight route from March 20, 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The airline said Thursday the Brunei rain forest is known as the lung of Asia. Passengers can enjoy the expansive forests in Brunei, or use the airline’s dense flight network in Borneo to transfer to other tourist attractions. For example, it only takes another one hour and 15 minutes to fly from Brunei to Kuching, Malaysia, to drink three-color milk tea and eat Kolo noodles, according to the airline.

Royal Brunei Airlines also advises passengers to transit from Brunei to Sabah in Malaysia, Melbourne in Australia, London in the U.K., or Dubai, per CNA.
Royal Brunei Airlines
Brunei
Taipei-Brunei route

