Digital Oilfield Market 2022 Size, End Use, Regional Demand and Forecast to 2027

Astute Analytica released a new market report on the Digital oilfield market. The in-depth study of the industry includes inputs, information, and data from primary and secondary sources that have been evaluated and verified by specialists in the target market.

The study offers quantifiable data on the market’s size and volume at particular moments. The study provides comprehensive information about the risks and difficulties the business may face. Additionally, it discusses how COVID-19 has affected market competition, end-user industries, future forecasts, and market trends.

Regional Analysis:

The report highlights key factors such as R&D, new product launches, M&A, agreements, partnerships, joint ventures, collaborations, and growth of key industry participants from a regional and global perspective. The report covers the regions of North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and South America. Additionally, the report offers country-level estimates for 25+ countries, including the US, Germany, UK, Japan, China, India, the UAE, South Korea, South Africa, and the Middle East. The regional analysis presents information at the regional and country-level about the market, including the market dynamics based on the segments covered in the report.

COVID-19 Impact:

The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak appeared to slow global revenue growth. It is evident that life, businesses, and economies have transformed in the past year–a process reflected in revenue increases and decreases. A disruption in production and a slowing demand was evident as workers went home, travel restrictions took place, and delay in raw materials supply. The effects of the pandemic on supply have been most visible. During the early days of the pandemic, companies in the worst-hit countries or companies dependent on supply chains in those countries suffered severely.

Major Key Players in Digital Oilfield Market are:

IZEA Worldwide

ABB Ltd.

Accenture PLC

Aker Solutions

Archer

Cenosco

China Oilfield Services

DNV GL

Expro Group

Intel Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Nalco Champion

SAP SE

Segmental Analysis:

The segmentation section of the report focuses on every segment, along with highlighting the ones having a strong impact on the market. The segmentation served as the foundation for finding businesses and examining their financial standings, product portfolios, and future growth potential. The second step entailed evaluating the core competencies and market shares of top firms in order to predict the degree of competition. A bottom-up method was used to assess the market’s overall size.

Segmentation Overview

By Component: Hardware Distributed control systems (DCS) Supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) Smart wells Safety systems Wireless sensors Programmable logic controller (PLC) Computer equipment & application hardware Process automation manager Human-machine interaction instrument Solution/Platform IT Services & Commissioning Collaborative product management (CPM) Data Storage Solutions Cloud Hosted On-premises

By Process: Production optimization Drilling optimization Reservoir optimization Safety management Others

By Location: On-shore Off-shore

By End-users: Oil Gas Pharmaceutical Others

Region: North America The U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Western Europe The U.K. Germany France Netherlands Italy Spain Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Russia Ukraine Poland Rest of Eastern Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Australia & NZ Rest of Asia Pacific South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America Middle East UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar Egypt Rest of the Middle East Africa South Africa Nigeria Rest of Africa



