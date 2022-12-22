Gaming Peripheral Market 2022 SWOT Analysis, PESTEL Analysis and Forecast to 2027

Astute Analytica released a new market report on the Gaming Peripheral Market. The in-depth study of the industry includes inputs, information, and data from primary and secondary sources that have been evaluated and verified by specialists in the target market.
The study offers quantifiable data on the market’s size and volume at particular moments. The study provides comprehensive information about the risks and difficulties the business may face. Additionally, it discusses how COVID-19 has affected market competition, end-user industries, future forecasts, and market trends.
The Global Gaming Peripheral Market size will grow from US$ 4,895.7 million in 2021 to US$ 8,690.0 million by 2027, registering a tremendous compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.0% during the forecast period 2022 to 2027.
Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report: https://www.astuteanalytica.com/request-sample/gaming-peripheral-market
The United States garnered the highest share in the consumer goods sector, followed by China, India, Indonesia, Brazil, Mexico, and other developed and developing countries, and are forecast to have substantial growth over the upcoming years.
In 2020, China held dominance in the online retail sales sector. As the contactless economy grew in response to the COVID-19 epidemic, the country’s e-commerce advantage grew further as digital services like remote education and healthcare became more accessible and new sales channels became essential. The rise in living conditions among Chinese consumers led to a shift toward development-oriented consumption rather than necessity-based purchasing. As a result, life services have swiftly become popular among consumers.
COVID-19 Impact
The COVID-19 pandemic changed how people buy and wreaked havoc on the market. Cleaning supplies, shelf-stable food, beverages, and toilet paper became scarce in certain nations. Furthermore, the function of sustainability is becoming increasingly important in the consumer goods sector; there is a growing desire for more sustainable and ethically manufactured products across the board.
However, the industry’s fundamentals and stock market performance have deteriorated. In terms of economic profit contribution, several players began to pull ahead of the pack. The US market before COVID-19, for example, is instructive. In the United States, specific brands (with more than $750 million in revenue) lost volume at a pace of 1.5%. Small brands increased by 1.7%, while private labels increased by 4.3%.
Major Key Players in the Gaming Peripheral Market are:
- Alienware
- Anker Innovations Limited
- Cooler Master Technology Inc.
- Corsair Components Inc.
- Eastern Times Technology Co. Ltd. (Redragon)
- Gamdias
- Guillemot Corporation S.A
- HyperX
- Kingston Technology Company Inc.
- Logitech International S.A
- Mad Catz
- Razer Inc.
- Reddragon
- Roccat Studios
- Sades
- Sennheiser Electronic GmbH & Co. KG
- Sharkoon Technologies
- Shenzhen Rapoo Technology Co. Ltd.
- SteelSeries
- Thermaltake Technology Co. Ltd.
- Turtle Beach Corporation
Segmental Analysis:
The segmentation section of the report focuses on every segment, along with highlighting the ones having a strong impact on the Gaming Peripheral Market. The segmentation served as the foundation for finding businesses and examining their financial standings, product portfolios, and future growth potential. The second step entailed evaluating the core competencies and market shares of top firms in order to predict the degree of competition. A bottom-up method was used to assess the market’s overall size.
Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report: https://www.astuteanalytica.com/request-sample/gaming-peripheral-market
Segmental Overview
By Device
- Input Device
- Controller
- Gamepads
- Gaming Mice
- Headsets
- Joysticks
- Keyboards
- Steering Wheel
- Web Camera
- Others
- Output Device
- AR/VR Headsets
- Gaming Headsets
- Head-mounted Display
- Printer
- Speakers
- TFT and CRT Monitor
- Others (Graphics Card, Digital Camera, etc.)
- By Platform
- Gaming Consoles
- PC (Desktop/Laptop)
By Connectivity
- Wired
- Wireless
- Bluetooth
- Wi-Fi
- Others
By Distribution Channel
- Offline
- Online
By End-User
- Individual
- Enterprises
- Commercial
- Game Parlors
- Theme Parks/ Amusement Centers
By Region
- North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- The UK
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Poland
- Russia
- Asia Pacific
- CHINA
- TAIWAN
- India
- Japan
- Australia & New Zealand
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
Request Full Report: https://www.astuteanalytica.com/request-sample/gaming-peripheral-market
About Astute Analytica:
Astute Analytica is a global analytics and advisory company that has built a solid reputation in a short period, thanks to the tangible outcomes we have delivered to our clients. We pride ourselves in generating unparalleled, in-depth, and uncannily accurate estimates and projections for our very demanding clients spread across different verticals. We have a long list of satisfied and repeat clients from a wide spectrum including technology, healthcare, chemicals, semiconductors, FMCG, and many more. These happy customers come to us from all across the globe.
They are able to make well-calibrated decisions and leverage highly lucrative opportunities while surmounting the fierce challenges all because we analyze for them the complex business environment, segment-wise existing and emerging possibilities, technology formations, growth estimates, and even the strategic choices available. In short, a complete package. All this is possible because we have a highly qualified, competent, and experienced team of professionals comprising business analysts, economists, consultants, and technology experts. In our list of priorities, you-our patron-come at the top. You can be sure of the best cost-effective, value-added package from us, should you decide to engage with us.
Get in touch with us:
Astute Analytica
Phone number: +18884296757
Email: sales@astuteanalytica.com
Visit our website: https://www.astuteanalytica.com/