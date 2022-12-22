Third-Party Logistics Market Size, Share, Key Drivers and Restraints, Regional Outlook, End-User Applicants by 2027

Astute Analytica’s recent research report includes a thorough analysis of the top participants in the worldwide Third-Party Logistics Market, including their corporate identities and business strategies. This enables the report’s purchaser to get a thorough picture of the competitive landscape and develop market strategies accordingly.
The global Third-Party Logistics Market was valued at US$ 1,032 Bn in 2021 and is estimated to reach US$ 1,656.7 Bn by 2027. The market is registering growth at a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period 2022-2027.
The research thoroughly analyzes pricing, gross revenue (Mn), entry-level storage specs, and company profiles in a separate section with the top major players.
Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report: – https://www.astuteanalytica.com/request-sample/third-party-logistics-market
Leading Competitors
The key players in the third-party logistics market are DHL, KNL, Nippon, DB Schenker, and C.H. Robinson among others.
The Third-Party Logistics Market size section provides market revenue, taking into account both the market’s historical growth and future projections. The report also includes a variety of company profiles that are creating waves in their respective industries or have the potential to do so. Their profiles include the players’ market sizes, significant product launches, strategies, and other information.
The report details the overall market sales produced over time by a specific company. By factoring in product sales over a period and dividing them by the industry’s total sales over the same period, experts in the field determine to share.
The research examines the size of the global market now and its growth rates over five years. It also includes many kinds of segmentation, including geographic segmentation (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, etc.). Detailed market segment information aids in performance monitoring and crucial decision-making for expansion and profitability.
Download Sample Report, SPECIAL OFFER (Avail an Up-to 30% discount on this report- https://www.astuteanalytica.com/industry-report/third-party-logistics-market
Segmentation Analysis
Segmentation OverviewThird-Party Logistics Market Segments
The following are the different segments of the global third-party logistics market:
By Mode of Transport segment of the global third-party logistics market is sub-segmented into:
- Railways
- Roadways
- Waterways
- Airways
By Service segment of the global third-party logistics market is sub-segmented into:
- Dedicated Contract Carriage (DCC)
- Domestic Transportation Management
- International Transportation Management
- Warehousing & Distribution
- Others
By End User segment of the global third-party logistics market is sub-segmented into:
- Technological
- Automotive
- Retailing
- Elements
- Food & Groceries
- Healthcare
- Others
By Region segment of the global third-party logistics market is sub-segmented into:
- North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Western Europe
- The UK
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Western Europe
- Eastern Europe
- Poland
- Russia
- Rest of Eastern Europe
- Western Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia & New Zealand
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
- South America
- Argentina
- Brazil
- Rest of South America
Request Full Report- https://www.astuteanalytica.com/request-sample/third-party-logistics-market
About Astute Analytica:
Astute Analytica is a global analytics and advisory company that has built a solid reputation in a short period, thanks to the tangible outcomes we have delivered to our clients. We pride ourselves in generating unparalleled, in-depth, and uncannily accurate estimates and projections for our very demanding clients spread across different verticals. We have a long list of satisfied and repeat clients from a wide spectrum including technology, healthcare, chemicals, semiconductors, FMCG, and many more. These happy customers come to us from all across the globe.
They are able to make well-calibrated decisions and leverage highly lucrative opportunities while surmounting the fierce challenges all because we analyze for them the complex business environment, segment-wise existing and emerging possibilities, technology formations, growth estimates, and even the strategic choices available. In short, a complete package. All this is possible because we have a highly qualified, competent, and experienced team of professionals comprising business analysts, economists, consultants, and technology experts. In our list of priorities, you-our patron-come at the top. You can be sure of the best cost-effective, value-added package from us, should you decide to engage with us.
Get in touch with us:
Phone number: +18884296757
Email: sales@astuteanalytica.com
Visit our website: https://www.astuteanalytica.com/
More report Here-
Smart Soap Dispenser Market
Coffee Vending Machine Market
Nail Gun Market
Smart Speakers Market
India Rice Milling Market
Bio Pharmaceutical Logistics Market