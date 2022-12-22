Machine Tools Market In-depth Research Studies on Products, Countries, Companies and Industry Segmentation by 2027

Astute Analytica’s recent research report includes a thorough analysis of the top participants in the worldwide Machine Tools Market, including their corporate identities and business strategies. This enables the report’s purchaser to get a thorough picture of the competitive landscape and develop market strategies accordingly.

The Machine Tools Market was valued at US$ 72,109.8 Million in 2021 and is forecast to see a revival in demand and reach a market size of US$ 95,169.1 Million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 4.7% over the period 2022-2027.

The research thoroughly analyzes pricing, gross revenue (Mn), entry-level storage specs, and company profiles in a separate section with the top major players.

Leading Competitors

Players analyzed in the report and holding a dominant position in the market include names such as – DMG MORI, Yamazaki Mazak Corporation, TRUMPF, Amada Co. Ltd., Komatsu Ltd., Dalian Machine Tool Group Corporation (DMTG), Schuler, JTEKT Corp., and Okuma Corp. The other players profiled in the report include – Ace Micromatic Group, Doosan Machine Tools, Electronica Hitech Engineering Pvt. Ltd., FFG European & American Holdings GmbH, Georg Fischer Ltd., Gleason Corporation, GROB-WERKE GmbH & Co. KG, Haas Automation Inc., Hyundai WIA, INDEX-Werke GmbH & Co. KG Hahn & Tessky, Spinner Machine Tools, Makino, and Chiron Group.

The Machine Tools Market size section provides market revenue, taking into account both the market’s historical growth and future projections. The report also includes a variety of company profiles that are creating waves in their respective industries or have the potential to do so. Their profiles include the players’ market sizes, significant product launches, strategies, and other information.

The report details the overall market sales produced over time by a specific company. By factoring in product sales over a period and dividing them by the industry’s total sales over the same period, experts in the field determine to share.

The research examines the size of the global market now and its growth rates over five years. It also includes many kinds of segmentation, including geographic segmentation (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, etc.). Detailed market segment information aids in performance monitoring and crucial decision-making for expansion and profitability.

Segmentation Analysis

Segmentation Outlook of the Global Machine Tools Market

Machine Tools Market Segmentation

By Product

Milling Machine

Lathe Machine

Laser Machine

Drilling Machine

Turning Machine

Grinding Machine

Electrical Discharge Machine

Machining Centers

By Automation Type

CNC Machine Tools

Conventional Machine Tools

By Industry

Automotive

Aerospace and Defense

Construction Equipment

Power and Energy

Industrial

Others

By Sales Channel

Dealers and Distributors

Events and Exhibitions

By Region

North America The U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Western Europe The UK Germany France Italy Spain Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Poland Russia Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia & New Zealand ASEAN Malaysia Singapore Thailand Indonesia Cambodia Vietnam Rest of ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Turkey Egypt South Africa Nigeria Rest of MEA

South America Argentina Brazil Columbia Rest of South America



