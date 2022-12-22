Delivery Robot Market 2022 Overview, Competition by Manufacturers, Production Capacity by Region, Forecast by 2027

Astute Analytica’s recent research report includes a thorough analysis of the top participants in the worldwide Delivery Robot Market, including their corporate identities and business strategies. This enables the report’s purchaser to get a thorough picture of the competitive landscape and develop market strategies accordingly.

The Global Delivery Robot Market is expected to grow from US$100.8 Mn in 2021 to US$262.7 Mn by 2027, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 17.31% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Browse 587 pages of delivery robot market research report collated in 16 chapters. The report includes more than 120 tables and figures each for in-depth insights into the delivery robot marketplace.

The research thoroughly analyzes pricing, gross revenue (Mn), entry-level storage specs, and company profiles in a separate section with the top major players.

Leading Competitors

Key companies identified in the global outdoor delivery robot market are Amazon Scout (Seattle), Alibaba DAMO(China), ANYbotics AG (ANYmal)(Switzerland), and BoxBot (Toyota), CATRobotics (Marble+Caterpillar), and other prominent players.

The keyword market size section provides market revenue, taking into account both the market’s historical growth and future projections. The report also includes a variety of company profiles that are creating waves in their respective industries or have the potential to do so. Their profiles include the players’ market sizes, significant product launches, strategies, and other information.

The report details the overall market sales produced over time by a specific company. By factoring in product sales over a period and dividing them by the industry’s total sales over the same period, experts in the field determine to share.

The research examines the size of the global market now and its growth rates over five years. It also includes many kinds of segmentation, including geographic segmentation (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, etc.). Detailed market segment information aids in performance monitoring and crucial decision-making for expansion and profitability.

Segmentation Analysis

Segmentation Overview of the Global Delivery Robot Market

Delivery Robots Market Segmentation

By Component

Hardware GPS Cameras Radars Ultrasonic/LiDAR Sensors Control Systems Chassis and Motors Batteries Others (Wires, Drive Wheels, and Relays)

Software Robotic Operating System Cybersecurity Solutions

Services Integration, Maintenance & Support Consulting and Training



By Robot Type

2 Wheel

3 Wheel

4 Wheel

By Operations

Autonomous

Remote Operated

By Payload

< 0.5 Kgs

0.5 – 2 kgs

2-10 Kgs

10-50 Kgs

50-100 Kgs

> 100 Kgs

By Application

Food Delivery

Cargo and Parcel Delivery

Medical Delivery

Postal Delivery

Emergency Response and Search & Rescue

By Industry

Retail

E-commerce

Hospitality

Healthcare

Logistics

Postal Services

Others

By Region

North America

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

