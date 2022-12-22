Automated Guided Vehicle Market Size, Share, Development, Key Opportunity, Application, and Forecast

Astute Analytica’s recent research report includes a thorough analysis of the top participants in the worldwide Automated Guided Vehicle Market, including their corporate identities and business strategies. This enables the report’s purchaser to get a thorough picture of the competitive landscape and develop market strategies accordingly.

The global Automated Guided Vehicle market was valued at 3,064.70 Mn in 2021 and is expected to reach US$ 5,519.10 Mn by 2027, registering a compound annual growth of 10.3% over the forecast period (2022-2027). The report also provides market growth in terms of volume with a projection of 9.5.% CAGR by 2027.

The research thoroughly analyzes pricing, gross revenue (Mn), entry-level storage specs, and company profiles in a separate section with the top major players.

Leading Competitors

The competition landscape section of the report covers descriptive profiles of 18 prominent players and the list can be customized as per the reader’s research requirements. Details covered for these players include – Business description, company financials, key details, strategy outlook, list of products, and recent developments. The players profiled in the report include the following – Balyo, Bastian Solutions Inc., Daifuku Co., Ltd., Dematic, E&K Automation Gmbh, Elettric80 S.P.A., Fetch Robotics, Inc., Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc., Invia Robotics Inc., Kmh Fleet Solutions, Kollmorgen, Locus Robotics, Schaefer Systems International, Inc., Scott., Seegrid Corporation, Swisslog Holding AG, System Logistics Spa, Toyota Industries Corporation and Swisslog Holding AG.

The Automated Guided Vehicle Market size section provides market revenue, taking into account both the market’s historical growth and future projections. The report also includes a variety of company profiles that are creating waves in their respective industries or have the potential to do so. Their profiles include the players’ market sizes, significant product launches, strategies, and other information.

The report details the overall market sales produced over time by a specific company. By factoring in product sales over a period and dividing them by the industry’s total sales over the same period, experts in the field determine to share.

The research examines the size of the global market now and its growth rates over five years. It also includes many kinds of segmentation, including geographic segmentation (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, etc.). Detailed market segment information aids in performance monitoring and crucial decision-making for expansion and profitability.

Segmentation Analysis

By Product Type

Tow-Vehicles

Unit Load Carriers

Pallet Trucks

Assembly Line Vehicles

Forklift Vehicles

Others

By Battery Type

Lithium-Ion Battery

Nickel-based Battery

Others

By Navigation Technology

Laser Guidance

Magnetic Guidance

Inductive Guidance

Optical Tape Guidance

Vision Guidance

Others

By Application

Logistics and Warehousing Transportation Cold Storage Wholesale & Distribution Others

Assembly

Packaging

Trailer Loading and Unloading

Raw Material Handling

Others

By End-user Industry

Manufacturing Sector Automotive Electronics Pharmaceuticals FMCG Others

Wholesale and Distribution Sector E-commerce Retail Chains/Conveyance Stores Grocery Stores

Hotels and Restaurants

By Region

North America The U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Western Europe The UK Germany France Italy Spain Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Poland Russia Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia & New Zealand ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Argentina Brazil Rest of South America



