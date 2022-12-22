Global Wearable Drug Delivery Pump Market was valued at 6,791.5 million in 2022

The Wearable Drug Delivery Pump market was valued at 6,791.5 million in 2022, It is estimated to grow to 17,820 million from 2022 to 2033. The Wearable Drug Delivery Pump market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.3%.

Global Wearable Drug Delivery Pump Market report discusses the innovative concepts of top key players, industry status, and SWOT analysis will be used to help identify opportunities, strengths, weaknesses, and threats related to business competition.

A wearable drug delivery pump is a medical device that can be worn on the body to administer medication to patients. Two parts make up the infusion tube and reservoir. The reservoir holds the medication while the infusion tube attaches directly to the patient’s vein. The pump activates and begins delivering medication through the infusion tub.

Key insights from COVID-19 impact analysis:

• Worldwide COVID-19 status alongside the economic overview.

• The pandemic caused changes in supply and demand in this vertical industry.

• The market development impact of COVID-19, both long-term and short-term.

Wearable Drug Delivery Pump Market – Competitive Landscape :

Celanese Healthcare, Sonceboz, Enable Injections, Ypsomed, Sagentia Innovation, BD, West Pharmaceutical, Nemera, NOVO Engineering, RxActuator, Eitan Medical

Market Segment by Types:

Disposable Product

Recyclable Product

Market Segment by Applications:

Human

Animal

Geographies:

• North America (U.S., Canada)

• Europe (France, Germany, UK, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Russia)

• Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Malaysia, Indonesia, South Korea)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina)

• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa)

