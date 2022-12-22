Taiwanese woman’s disgusting dining experience a lesson for Korean restaurant chain

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A woman’s recent dining experience at a Korean food chain restaurant in central Taiwan made her feel disgusted and worried about her health.

The Miaoli County woman, surnamed Chu (朱), on Thursday (Dec. 22) told media that she and her family went to a Korean food restaurant on Monday evening (Dec. 19). The restaurant, Dubu House Korea (涓豆腐) in Toufen Toqbahip, Miaoli County, serves appetizers that include pickles, seaweed, bean sprouts, pumpkin, and edamame, CNA reported.

As she likes to eat edamame, she picked one and put it in her mouth. Unexpectedly, there were no beans in the pod.

Chu’s husband did the same and also found there were no beans. So they checked more of the edamame pods on the plate and found they were all empty.

Chu said that she confronted the waiter and store manager. After they reviewed the surveillance video, the manager admitted that a waiter mistakenly put the edamame that other customers had eaten on their table.

Chu said that she was disgusted. "I really felt like throwing up," she said. The store manager apologized and offered a free meal, but Chu said she was worried about being infected with COVID-19 or other infectious diseases.

The director of the Korean restaurant chain’s Hsinchu and Miaoli branches apologized to Chu by phone the next day and promised to send someone to accompany her to see a doctor if she was unwell, per CNA. However, Chu said she wasn't looking for damages, but did think food security should be taken seriously.

Miaoli County Public Health Bureau Director Chang Jui-hsien (張蕊仙) said that staff had been dispatched to inspect the restaurant. The restaurant will be required to strengthen employee education and training.

The restaurant operator said the store had temporarily suspended serving edamame to avoid similar situations from happening again while head office conducted an investigation into the incident, per CNA.