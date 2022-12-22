Taiwan mulls real-name rationing of Panadol due to panic buying in China

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) is considering imposing a real-name rationing scheme for buying antipyretics that reduce fever, particularly Panadol, due to a massive surge of COVID cases in China.

The rapid spike in cases across China follows the abandonment of its zero-COVID policy. CECC head Victor Wang (王必勝) confirmed that Taiwanese have been buying Panadol in bulk and shipping it to friends and relatives "overseas." Meanwhile, Chiu Chien-chiang, deputy secretary general of the Federation of Taiwan Pharmacists Associations, was cited by SCMP as saying the destination is often China.

During a session of the Legislative Yuan on Thursday morning (Dec. 22), Health and Welfare Minister Hsueh Jui-yuan (薛瑞元) said that to prevent Taiwan's drug supply from being affected by panic buying, "purchasing restrictions may be introduced." Hsueh said that if the outbreak in China becomes more serious "strict control measures cannot be ruled out."

He said that pharmacies will initially be asked to persuade customers to limit their purchases, but he said this policy will first be discussed with the Federation of Taiwan Pharmacist Associations. However, if the situation in China worsens and the rush to buy drugs continues, Hsueh said control measures will have to be implemented, such as limiting the quantity that can be purchased.

According to Hsueh, the first phase of restrictions will not just target a single brand, but will instead apply to similar drugs. He said the first stage of controls will focus on products containing Acetaminophen.

At a press briefing, when asked whether the CECC will impose restrictions on the sales of Panadol, Wang said bulk buying has already extended beyond Panadol to other similar brands. He then echoed Hsueh's statement that the center will first seek to have pharmacies persuade customers to limit the buying of antipyretics.

Wang said that if the situation continues to deteriorate, the next step will be for the CECC to impose a "temporary real-name system" for purchases of Panadol and similar products. He added the center will continue to monitor the situation and will make a determination on whether to activate a real-name rationing scheme depending on the severity of the shortage.