New Taipei cracks down on sale of steel-jaw traps

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Taiwanese man has been arrested for selling steel-jaw traps from China in a clampdown on the illegal sale and use of the device that inflicts excruciating pain on animals.

The man, surnamed Lung (龍), was found to have hawked outlawed metal traps on Facebook after a logistics center in New Taipei was busted, according to the city’s Animal Protection and Health Inspection Office.

New Taipei police traced the source of the devices, which have been peddled at NT$70 (US$2.28) a unit for the small sizes and NT$780 for the large ones in Taiwan. The products were shipped from a retailer in Guangdong Province, an investigation has found.

Lung will face a fine of up to NT$75,000 and a prison term of up to two years for repeat offenses, pursuant to the Animal Protection Act (動物保護法). This is in addition to a fine of the same amount to be imposed in compliance with the city’s animal protection ordinance.

It is illegal to manufacture, sell, display, import, or export traps without the approval of the authorities, according to the Animal Protection Act. Animal welfare advocates have campaigned for greater control of the use of steel-jaw traps, blamed for causing injuries to trapped creatures and often leading to mutilation or death.



A seized steel-jaw trap. (Animal Protection and Health Inspection Office photo)



A dog injured from steel-jaw traps. (Animal Protection and Health Inspection Office photo)