Taiwan finance minister to leave office

Su Jain-rong returns to teaching at National Taipei University after 6 years in government

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/12/22 15:16
Taiwan Finance Minister Su Jain-rong. 

Taiwan Finance Minister Su Jain-rong.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Finance Minister Su Jain-rong (蘇建榮) will leave office by Dec. 25 to resume his academic career, the government said Thursday (Dec. 22).

He was the second senior member of the Cabinet to resign, after Interior Minister Hsu Kuo-yung (徐國勇) left for health reasons, and his deputy, Hua Ching-chun (花敬群), became acting minister earlier this month.

Government leaders rejected media reports of an imminent large-scale Cabinet reshuffle following the Democratic Progressive Party’s (DPP) poor performance in the Nov. 26 local elections. The ruling party won five out of 22 cities and counties.

Su taught at National Taipei University (NTPU), but the college only allowed him to take leave and serve in government until this weekend, the Liberty Times reported. He will be succeeded by his deputy, Juan Ching-hwa (阮清華), in an acting capacity.

Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) praised the minister for having helped the country maintain financial stability during a difficult period.
