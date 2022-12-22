Taiwan reports 19,798 local COVID cases, 23.6% spike from last week

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) confirmed 19,798 local COVID cases on Thursday (Dec. 22), a 23.6% increase from the number reported on the same day last week.

The CECC in a press release, also confirmed 93 imported cases, bringing the country's total case count to 8,644,555. The 41 deaths reported brought the country's total COVID death toll to 14,999.

Local cases

The local cases included 8,869 males, 10,912 females, and 17 cases still under investigation, ranging in age from under five to their 90s.

COVID deaths

The 41 deaths announced on Thursday were 23 males and 18 females ranging in age from their teens to their 90s. All of these individuals were classified as severe cases, 39 had a history of chronic disease, and 26 had not received a third dose of the COVID vaccine.

Imported cases

The 93 imported cases included 50 males and 43 females, ranging in age from under five to their 70s. In terms of country of origin, the largest number came from China with five cases, followed by Japan (3 cases), Hong Kong (2 cases), Vietnam (2 cases), and France (one case), while the country of origin of 80 cases is still under investigation.

COVID case statistics

Taiwan has confirmed 8,644,555 cases, of which 8,605,358 were local and 39,143 were imported. So far, 14,999 individuals have succumbed to the disease, with 17 deaths reported among imported cases.