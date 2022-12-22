Graham, No. 10 Arkansas breeze past UNC Asheville 85-51

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Jalen Graham scored a season-high 16 points and No. 10 Arkansas breezed past UNC Asheville 85-51 on Wednesday night.

Graham, who hadn't played more than 11 minutes in a game this season, logged 19 minutes and shot 8 of 10 from the field as the Razorbacks (11-1) shot 53.3% overall.

Arkansas was missing standout freshman Nick Smith Jr. The team announced before the game the 6-foot-5 guard, who's projected as an NBA lottery pick, would be out indefinitely with a right knee injury.

Taijon Jones led UNC Asheville (8-5) with 14 points and Jamon Battle scored 10.

The Razorbacks led by as many as 25 points in the first half behind 63% shooting. Graham and Ricky Council, who finished with 12 points, had both reached double-digit scoring totals by halftime.

No Arkansas player logged more than 28 minutes as coach Eric Musselman played half his bench for a bulk of the final 30 minutes. Freshmen Anthony Black and Joseph Pinion had 10 points apiece.

BIG PICTURE

Arkansas hasn’t needed Smith through most of its nonconference schedule, but his injury could be a big factor for the Razorbacks when they begin Southeastern Conference play after Christmas.

UP NEXT

UNC Asheville: Hosts Radford to start the Big South season on Dec. 29.

Arkansas: At LSU to open SEC play on Dec. 28.

