Kaufman-Renn leads No. 1 Purdue past New Orleans 74-53

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Trey Kaufman-Renn scored a season-best 24 points to lead No. 1 Purdue past New Orleans 74-53 on Wednesday night.

Kaufman-Renn, a 6-foot-9 redshirt freshman whose previous high was 13 points, hit 8 of 10 shots and 8 of 10 free throws for the Boilermakers (12-0). The only other Boilermaker in double figures was Mason Gillis with 11 points.

The Boilermakers played without 7-foot-4 center Zach Edey, who was sidelined by illness. Edey is averaging team highs of 22.6 points and 13.9 rebounds. Jordan Johnson scored 17 points to lead the Privateers (3-8), who have lost five of their last six games. Tyson Jackson had 14 for New Orleans.

The Boilermakers started slowly but regrouped to shoot 59% en route to a 41-21 lead. New Orleans was held to 35% shooting in the first half.

Purdue shot nearly 56% overall while holding New Orleans to 46.3%.

New Orleans committed 16 turnovers, eight more than Purdue.

Trailing 19-17, Purdue took command with an 18-0 run to take a 35-19 advantage. The Privateers went nearly nine minutes without scoring. Purdue took the lead for good at 20-19 on Caleb Furst’s rebound basket with 7:40 left in the first half.

Purdue closed the first half with a steal and a dunk by Brandon Newman just before the buzzer.

BIG PICTURE

New Orleans: This was the first time the Privateers played a No. 1 team in the regular season. They held their own against the Boilermakers for the first 10 minutes before a turnover-plagued scoring drought sealed their fate.

Purdue: The Boilermakers, who were playing their first home game in history as the No. 1 team, showed they had other players who could score with Edey out. Purdue has now won 23 consecutive non-conference regular season games, the longest streak in the nation. The Boilermakers close out nonconference play against Florida A&M on Dec. 29.

UP NEXT

New Orleans: Hosts Lamar on Jan. 5.

Purdue: Hosts Florida A&M on Dec. 29.

