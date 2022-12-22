Devils stop 6-game slide with 4-2 win over Panthers

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Jesper Bratt scored twice and Yegor Sharangovich had the tiebreaking goal midway through the third period as the New Jersey Devils beat the Florida Panthers 4-2 Wednesday night to snap a six-game skid.

Tomas Tatar added an empty-netter and Mackenzie Blackwood finished with 34 saves for the Devils, who were 0-5-1 since a win at home against Chicago on Dec. 6. It was Blackwood's first start since Nov. 3.

Eric Staal and Eetu Luostarinen had goals for Florida, which has lost two straight and five of seven. Sergei Bobrovsky finished with 29 saves.

RED WINGS 7, LIGHTNING 4

DETROIT (AP) — Rookie forward Elmer Soderblom's fourth goal of the season snapped a tie early in the third period and sent Detroit past Tampa Bay to snap a season-worst six-game losing streak.

Detroit's previous victory was 4-2 at Tampa Bay on Dec. 6. The Lightning are 7-3 in their last 10 games, with the Red Wings accounting for two of those defeats.

Tampa Bay goalie Brian Elliott retrieved a loose puck behind his net and attempted to rim it around the boards. Detroit center Joe Veleno intercepted and quickly fed Soderblom for the tap-in into a vacated net 3:48 into the third.

Michael Rasmussen and captain Dylan Larkin both scored twice for the Red Wings. David Perron and Olli Maatta had their other goals. Perron and Rasmussen scored empty-netters to ice it.

Nikita Kucherov, Ross Colton, Brayden Point and Alex Killorn scored for the Lightning. Tampa Bay went 0 for 5 on the power play, including a 5-on-3 advantage for 1:53.

Ville Husso stopped 34 shots for Detroit and ended his 0-3-2 slump.

Elliott made 24 saves but dropped to 8-2 this season.

