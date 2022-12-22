Bangladesh wins toss and bats in 2nd test against India

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan won the toss and elected to bat first in the second and final test against India on Thursday.

Following its 188-run defeat in the first test at Chattogram, Bangladesh made two changes with batter Mominul Haque and fast bowler Taskin Ahmed replacing Yasir Ali and Ebadot Hossain.

Hossain couldn’t bowl in the second innings in the first test after sustaining a back injury.

India made one change with pacer Jaydev Unadkat making his comeback to the side after 12 years.

Unadkat played his only test in December 2010 against South Africa. He replaced wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav, who was instrumental in India’s victory in the first test with a match haul of 8-113.

India captain K.L Rahul said India would have batted if he'd won the toss, but called it a “confusing" wicket.

“There is a lot of grass," Rahul said. I’m not too disappointed because I have no idea what to expect from this pitch."

___

Lineups:

Bangladesh : Najmul Hossain, Zakir Hasan, Mominul Haque, Liton Das, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan (captain), Nurul Hasan, Mehidy Hasan, Taijul Islam, Khaled Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed.

India: K.L. Rahul (captain), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jaydev Unadkat, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj.

___

