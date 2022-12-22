Alexa
Magnitude 5.2 earthquake jolts southern Taiwan

Level 4 shock waves felt from magnitude 5.2 temblor in Taitung County

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/12/22 12:51
(CWB image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A magnitude 5.2 earthquake hit eastern Taiwan at 12:36 p.m. on Thursday (Dec. 22), according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

The epicenter of the temblor was 28.8 kilometers south-southwest of Taitung County Hall, with a shallow focal depth of 7.2 km. Taiwan uses an intensity scale of one to seven, which gauges the degree to which a quake is felt at a specific location.

The earthquake’s intensity registered as a 4 in Taitung County and a 2 in Pingtung County, Kaohsiung City, Hualien County, Yunlin County, and Nantou County. An intensity level of 1 was recorded in Tainan City, Chiayi County, Chiayi City, and Changhua County.

No injuries or damage from the latest quake had been reported at the time of publication.
