Boston College beats No. 21 Virginia Tech 70-65 in overtime

BOSTON (AP) — Makai Ashton-Langford had 21 points and seven rebounds, hitting a 3-pointer with 36 seconds left in overtime to clinch a win Wednesday night for Boston College over No. 21 Virginia Tech 70-65.

Devin McGlockton added 18 points and seven rebounds for the Eagles (7-6, 1-1 Atlantic Coast Conference), who have won back-to-back games to snap a four-game losing streak. It was Boston College’s first win over a ranked team since 2020, making it the first for second-year coach Earl Grant.

Sean Pedulla and Justyn Mutts had 18 points apiece for Virginia Tech (11-2, 1-1), which had won six in a row.

NO. 8 TENNESSEE 86, AUSTIN PEAY 44

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Olivier Nkamhoua scored 20 points to lead Tennessee to a victory over Austin Peay.

Santiago Vescovi had 18 points, shooting 5 for 5 on 3-pointers, and Jonas Aidoo set a career high with 10 points and matched his career best with nine rebounds as the Volunteers (10-2) cruised in their final tune-up before the start of Southeastern Conference play next week.

The Governors (6-7) were led by Sean Durugordon and Elijah Hutchins-Everett with 11 points each.

NO. 13 UCLA 81, UC DAVIS 54

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jaylen Clark had 18 points and 11 rebounds as UCLA returned from a productive East Coast trip to earn a victory over UC Davis.

Tyger Campbell scored 17 points and Jaime Jaquez Jr. added 14 as the Bruins (11-2) won their eighth consecutive game.

Elijah Pepper scored 16 points for the Aggies (7-5), just under his 20-point average per game. Robby Beasley added 14 points and Ty Johnson had 13 points for UC Davis.

NO. 19 KENTUCKY 88, FLORIDA A&M 68

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Cason Wallace scored a career-high 27 points to help Kentucky beat Florida A&M.

Wallace scored the first seven points of the second half for the Wildcats (8-3) as they took a 69-48 lead. The Rattlers (2-8) answered with a 14-0 run, cutting the deficit to seven points on Jaylen Bates’ 3-pointer. Wallace steadied Kentucky with a jumper and an assist on Antonio Reeves’ dunk.

Bates led the Rattlers with 21 points and Dimingus Stevens added 13 points.

___

AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25