Christmas Charity Giveaway with London Square

Join UK’s Top Residential Developer London Square’s Charity Giveaway to Help Raise Funds for the Homeless in Hong Kong

London Square's Ethos

More Participation Equals More Donation

Like either London Square's Facebook and/or Instagram giveaway post. Like London Square's official Facebook (@londonsquarehk) and/or Instagram (@londonsquarehk) Page Comment what tourist attraction you would like to visit the most and why? Tag two loved ones you'll go with.

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 22 December 2022 - Just a few months after opening the doors to their first ever international headquarters in Hong Kong and in the spirit of Christmas, Top UK property developer London Square is hosting an online charity giveaway on their Facebook and Instagram with the goal of supporting a charity, in this case ImpactHK by donating to help people experiencing homelessness in Hong Kong and give back to the local community.London Square is committed to creating exceptional properties that fulfill every resident and potential residents aspirations and stimulate thriving communities by setting a new benchmark for modern living. Wherever London Square has built or have a presence in, they have left a mark and not only have positively benefitted their residents but have also positively impacted the surrounding communities. With a vision of creating places and communities where people really want to live, now and in the future, London Square has gone beyond obligation and expectations and have brought forth this vision into their CSR activities.With keen enthusiasm to play an active role in the local communities that London Square is a part of, they have sought out ways in which to help local charities, support small businesses, schools and organisations. London Square has previously worked alongside communities, NGOs, charities and government departments and assisted in food shares, grant funding schemes, and hosting an art exhibition for emerging artists as well as art classes.Every region and area has it's own set of societal issues and London Square hopes to help alleviate and solve these issues to their best ability. Hong Kong has a serious housing crisis that affects a significant proportion of the population. This is apparent through high rental property prices, long-term shortage of affordable housing due to sparse land supply used for residential purposes. As Hong Kong is London Square's premier international headquarters location, London Square attaches great importance to the quality of life that the people of Hong Kong experience and are eager to work together with local organisations, charities and communities to create a better standard of living.London Square believes that everyone deserves a secure home of their own. With this, they are collaborating with ImpactHK, a local non-profit organisation in Hong Kong that helps and works with people who are experiencing homelessness, to hold an online charity giveaway campaign on their Facebook and Instagram accounts. ImpactHK was chosen by London Square as their company vision statements are in unparalleled alignment with ImpactHK's vision, being to build an inclusive Hong Kong, where everyone has a safe place to call home. Holding a charity donation giveaway is just the first step of many to come in London Square giving back.Join in on London Square's Christmas charity giveaway to stand a chance to win an exclusive London Square Monopoly board set.Getting involved is simple, all the participants have to do is:The online charity giveaway campaign will be held from the 20th of December 2022 to the 15th of January 2023. Participants with the most creative answer will also win an exclusive London Square Monopoly board set, the winners will be announced on the 18th of January 2023.For every giveaway comment submission, London Square will donate to ImpactHK, so get involved and get your family and friends in on it as well to support by entering the giveaway and spreading the word to encourage more people to participate! The more entries that London Square receives, the more they will donate!Hashtag: #Giveaway #Donation #Charity #LondonSquare #Christmas #LondonSquareHK #LondonSquareHongKong #LondonSquareDevelopment

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About London Square

Founded in 2010, London Square is a leading residential developer delivering a range of high quality homes in well-connected locations across Greater London. London Square has expanded its existing platform to offer an entire eco-system of tenures - private for sale, for rent and affordable. The company's divisions comprise London Square Developments, its private for sale arm, London Square Partners, set up to work with the public sector, London Square Works, which focuses on developing high quality commercial space at its mixed-use developments, and London Square Living, its new Build to Rent division, which sources sites and develops the for rentals. Square Roots is an independent provider of affordable housing launched by London Square in 2021.



London Square Hong Kong International Headquarters Address:

3406, 34/F, One Exchange Square

Central

Hong Kong



Contact: +852 5288 3821 (WhatsApp)



Email: international@londonsquare.co.uk

Website: http://www.londonsquare.co.uk

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/londonsquarehk/ (@londonsquarehk)

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/londonsquarehk/ (@londonsquarehk)

