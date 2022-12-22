Taiwan tracks 39 Chinese military aircraft, 3 naval ships around country

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of National Defense (MND) tracked 39 Chinese military aircraft and three naval vessels around Taiwan between 6 a.m. on Wednesday (Dec. 21) and 6 a.m. on Thursday (Dec. 22).

Of the 39 People’s Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft, 30 were tracked in Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ) with one CASC CH-4 reconnaissance drone crossing the Taiwan Strait median line in the northeast sector of the zone, according to the MND. In addition, 21 Shenyang J-16 fighter jets, one KJ-500 airborne early warning and control aircraft, and one Harbin Z-9 anti-submarine warfare helicopter were tracked in the southwest corner of the ADIZ.

Meanwhile, four Xian H-6 bombers, one Xian Y-20 in-flight refueling tanker, and one KJ-500 airborne early warning and control aircraft were monitored flying along the southern portion of Taiwan’s ADIZ.

In response, Taiwan sent aircraft, naval ships, and used land-based missiles to monitor PLA aircraft and vessels.

So far this month, Beijing has sent 339 military aircraft and 82 naval ships around Taiwan. Since September 2020, China has increased its use of gray zone tactics by routinely sending aircraft into Taiwan’s identification zone.

Gray zone tactics are defined as “an effort or series of efforts beyond steady-state deterrence and assurance that attempts to achieve one’s security objectives without resort to direct and sizable use of force.”



Flight paths of 30 out of 39 PLA aircraft. (MND image)