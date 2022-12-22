Las Vegas Punk Rock Museum opening delayed until March

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The opening of a Las Vegas museum devoted to punk rock music has been pushed back.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reported Wednesday that the Punk Rock Museum, slated to debut next month, will open its doors in March.

The 12,000-square-foot museum is situated between the Las Vegas Strip and downtown. It will include a bar, a tattoo parlor, a wedding chapel and a “jam room.”

Several punk rock artists have signed on to act as tour guides, including Roger Miret of Agnostic Front and Louiche Mayorga of Suicidal Tendencies.

The museum's opening day is March 10. Tours will begin April 1.