Clark reaches 2,000, No. 13 Iowa women beat Dartmouth 92-54

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Caitlin Clark had 20 points, 10 rebounds and six assists, and reached 2,000 career points as No. 13 Iowa beat Dartmouth 92-54 on Wednesday for its fifth straight victory.

Clark hit the career scoring mark in her 75th game — tying Elena Delle Donne for the quickest women’s or men’s Division I player to reach 2,000 career points since at least 1999-00, according to ESPN Stats & Info.

Clark made her 242nd career 3-pointer to tie Delle Donne's record, and Iowa coach Lisa Bluder called a timeout to celebrate the moment.

Monika Czinano, who entered with 1,969 career points in 98 games, also scored 20 points for Iowa (10-3). McKenna Warnock added 14 points, AJ Ediger scored a career-high 10 points and Kate Martin had a career-high 13 assists.

Iowa scored 34 points in the first quarter and held Dartmouth to just five points in the second quarter.

Allie Harland led Dartmouth (2-11) with 11 points.

Iowa returns to Big Ten play next week with games against Purdue and Ilinois.

___

