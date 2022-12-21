Presidents Biden and Zelenskyy meet at the White House

US President Joe Biden on Wednesday met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who arrived in Washington for his first foreign visit since Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24.

Upon arrival, Zelenskyy said he was in Washington to thank the United States for its help in the war against Russia and would also hold talks to strengthen Ukraine's defense capabilities.

Biden welcomed Zelenskyy to the White House telling that Ukrainians "continue to impress the world."

"We're going to continue to strengthen Ukraine's ability to defend itself, particularly air defense," Biden told Zelenskyy, who thanked the US leader, Congress and the "ordinary people" of America for their support of Ukraine.

Patriot system for Ukraine

Shortly before Zelenskyy's arrival, the US announced its largest-ever arms delivery to Ukraine. The United States will provide an $1.85 billion (€1.75 billion) in additional military assistance for Ukraine, including a transfer of the Patriot Air Defense System, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement.

The assistance includes a $1 billion drawdown to provide Ukraine with "expanded air defense and precision-strike capabilities" and an additional $850 million in security assistance, Blinken said.

"Today's assistance for the first time includes the Patriot Air Defense System, capable of bringing down cruise missiles, short range ballistic missiles, and aircraft at a significantly higher ceiling than previously provided air defense systems," Blinken added.

This is the 28th time that the Pentagon has pulled weapons off the shelf to deliver quickly to Ukraine. Overall, the US has provided about $21.3 billion in military aid and equipment since Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine on February 24.

Message of unity for Congress

The aid comes as Congress is poised to approve another $44.9 billion in assistance for Ukraine as part of a massive spending bill. That would ensure that US support will continue next year and beyond as Republicans take control of the House in January.

After meeting with Biden, Zelenskyy is expected to address Congress. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, in her invitation to the Ukrainian president to speak to lawmakers, said "the fight for Ukraine is the fight for democracy itself" and that they were looking forward to "hearing your inspiring message of unity, resilience and determination."

Meanwhile, Russia criticized Zelenskyy's visit to Washington, claiming that the trip may backfire on Kyiv. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said delivery of more advanced weapons systems "does not bode well for Ukraine."

