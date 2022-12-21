Alexa
NFL Expanded Glance

By Associated Press
2022/12/21 23:00
All Times EST

AMERICAN CONFERENCE East
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
x-Buffalo 11 3 0 .786 385 250 6-1-0 5-2-0 8-2-0 3-1-0 3-2-0
Miami 8 6 0 .571 345 344 5-1-0 3-5-0 6-4-0 2-2-0 2-2-0
N.Y. Jets 7 7 0 .500 281 263 3-4-0 4-3-0 5-5-0 2-2-0 2-3-0
New England 7 7 0 .500 300 269 3-3-0 4-4-0 5-4-0 2-3-0 2-2-0
South
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Tennessee 7 7 0 .500 255 293 3-3-0 4-4-0 5-5-0 2-2-0 3-1-0
Jacksonville 6 8 0 .429 334 328 4-3-0 2-5-0 5-4-0 1-4-0 2-2-0
Indianapolis 4 9 1 .321 245 337 2-4-0 2-5-1 4-5-1 0-4-0 1-3-1
e-Houston 1 12 1 .107 235 344 0-6-1 1-6-0 1-7-1 0-5-0 1-1-1
North
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Cincinnati 10 4 0 .714 369 288 5-1-0 5-3-0 6-3-0 4-1-0 2-3-0
Baltimore 9 5 0 .643 304 263 4-2-0 5-3-0 6-4-0 3-1-0 3-1-0
Cleveland 6 8 0 .429 313 326 4-3-0 2-5-0 4-7-0 2-1-0 3-2-0
Pittsburgh 6 8 0 .429 251 309 2-4-0 4-4-0 2-7-0 4-1-0 1-3-0
West
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
y-Kansas City 11 3 0 .786 414 322 5-1-0 6-2-0 7-3-0 4-0-0 4-0-0
L.A. Chargers 8 6 0 .571 312 340 4-3-0 4-3-0 6-4-0 2-2-0 2-3-0
Las Vegas 6 8 0 .429 338 337 4-2-0 2-6-0 5-5-0 1-3-0 3-2-0
e-Denver 4 10 0 .286 218 253 3-4-0 1-6-0 2-8-0 2-2-0 0-4-0
NATIONAL CONFERENCE East
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
x-Philadelphia 13 1 0 .929 411 268 6-1-0 7-0-0 5-0-0 8-1-0 3-1-0
x-Dallas 10 4 0 .714 394 269 7-1-0 3-3-0 3-1-0 7-3-0 3-1-0
N.Y. Giants 8 5 1 .607 287 312 4-3-1 4-2-0 4-0-0 4-5-1 1-3-1
Washington 7 6 1 .536 265 276 3-4-0 4-2-1 3-1-0 4-5-1 1-3-1
South
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Tampa Bay 6 8 0 .429 247 288 4-4-0 2-4-0 0-5-0 6-3-0 3-1-0
Atlanta 5 9 0 .357 306 333 4-3-0 1-6-0 1-3-0 4-6-0 1-4-0
Carolina 5 9 0 .357 276 314 4-4-0 1-5-0 1-4-0 4-5-0 3-1-0
New Orleans 5 9 0 .357 286 315 4-4-0 1-5-0 1-3-0 4-6-0 2-3-0
North
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
y-Minnesota 11 3 0 .786 351 349 7-1-0 4-2-0 5-0-0 6-3-0 3-1-0
Detroit 7 7 0 .500 369 364 4-4-0 3-3-0 2-3-0 5-4-0 3-1-0
Green Bay 6 8 0 .429 287 314 4-3-0 2-5-0 1-3-0 5-5-0 2-2-0
e-Chicago 3 11 0 .214 290 358 2-5-0 1-6-0 2-2-0 1-9-0 0-4-0
West
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
y-San Francisco 10 4 0 .714 338 210 6-1-0 4-3-0 2-2-0 8-2-0 5-0-0
Seattle 7 7 0 .500 355 355 3-4-0 4-3-0 2-1-0 5-6-0 3-2-0
e-Arizona 4 10 0 .286 292 372 1-7-0 3-3-0 1-4-0 3-6-0 1-4-0
e-L.A. Rams 4 10 0 .286 230 320 3-5-0 1-5-0 1-2-0 3-8-0 1-4-0

e-Eliminated from playoffs

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

___

Thursday's Games

Jacksonville at N.Y. Jets, 8:15 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Atlanta at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

Buffalo at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Cincinnati at New England, 1 p.m.

Detroit at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Houston at Tennessee, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

New Orleans at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

Seattle at Kansas City, 1 p.m.

Washington at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Dallas, 4:25 p.m.

Las Vegas at Pittsburgh, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Green Bay at Miami, 1 p.m.

Denver at L.A. Rams, 4:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Arizona, 8:20 p.m.

Monday's Games

L.A. Chargers at Indianapolis, 8:15 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 29

Dallas at Tennessee, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 1

Arizona at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

Carolina at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.

Chicago at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Cleveland at Washington, 1 p.m.

Denver at Kansas City, 1 p.m.

Indianapolis at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.

Jacksonville at Houston, 1 p.m.

Miami at New England, 1 p.m.

New Orleans at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Seattle, 4:05 p.m.

San Francisco at Las Vegas, 4:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Green Bay, 4:25 p.m.

L.A. Rams at L.A. Chargers, 8:20 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 2

Buffalo at Cincinnati, 8:30 p.m.