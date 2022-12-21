All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Hershey
|28
|19
|6
|2
|1
|41
|82
|68
|Providence
|26
|16
|4
|4
|2
|38
|79
|70
|Bridgeport
|27
|14
|8
|5
|0
|33
|94
|84
|WB/Scranton
|24
|13
|7
|2
|2
|30
|73
|59
|Lehigh Valley
|25
|12
|10
|2
|1
|27
|73
|75
|Charlotte
|26
|12
|11
|2
|1
|27
|72
|85
|Springfield
|27
|10
|12
|1
|4
|25
|72
|80
|Hartford
|25
|9
|11
|1
|4
|23
|63
|78
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toronto
|27
|17
|8
|1
|1
|36
|95
|85
|Rochester
|25
|14
|9
|1
|1
|30
|82
|83
|Syracuse
|25
|12
|9
|2
|2
|28
|97
|89
|Cleveland
|25
|12
|10
|1
|2
|27
|95
|102
|Utica
|24
|11
|9
|3
|1
|26
|75
|75
|Belleville
|26
|11
|13
|2
|0
|24
|89
|104
|Laval
|28
|10
|14
|3
|1
|24
|96
|110
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Texas
|28
|17
|7
|2
|2
|38
|107
|75
|Milwaukee
|26
|15
|9
|0
|2
|32
|92
|77
|Manitoba
|24
|14
|7
|2
|1
|31
|76
|69
|Rockford
|26
|14
|9
|1
|2
|31
|96
|88
|Iowa
|26
|11
|11
|2
|2
|26
|77
|86
|Grand Rapids
|25
|10
|14
|1
|0
|21
|72
|101
|Chicago
|23
|8
|13
|2
|0
|18
|64
|92
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Colorado
|27
|17
|8
|2
|0
|36
|80
|65
|Calgary
|25
|17
|7
|1
|0
|35
|99
|65
|Coachella Valley
|24
|15
|6
|3
|0
|33
|91
|74
|Abbotsford
|26
|15
|9
|1
|1
|32
|92
|84
|Ontario
|24
|15
|8
|0
|1
|31
|71
|59
|Tucson
|26
|13
|9
|4
|0
|30
|89
|84
|San Jose
|28
|13
|14
|0
|1
|27
|75
|93
|Henderson
|28
|11
|16
|0
|1
|23
|73
|78
|Bakersfield
|25
|10
|14
|1
|0
|21
|66
|79
|San Diego
|27
|6
|21
|0
|0
|12
|68
|109
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Toronto 5, WB/Scranton 2
Utica 4, Cleveland 3
Texas 6, Rockford 1
Calgary 4, Ontario 1
Bakersfield 2, Colorado 1
Abbotsford 6, San Jose 2
Tucson 3, Coachella Valley 2
Laval at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Hershey at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
WB/Scranton at Belleville, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
Manitoba at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Rockford at Texas, 8 p.m.
Ontario at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Bakersfield at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
San Jose at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.
Providence at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Springfield at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Utica at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Chicago, 8 p.m.
San Diego at Tucson, 9:30 p.m.
Coachella Valley at Henderson, 10 p.m.
Bridgeport at Hartford, 5 p.m.
Providence at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Cleveland at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
WB/Scranton at Laval, 7 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
Syracuse at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
Manitoba at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Rockford at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Henderson at Coachella Valley, 10 p.m.
San Diego at Tucson, 10 p.m.
No games scheduled