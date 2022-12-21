Alternative Accommodation Market 2022 Key Strategic Developments, New Technologies by Players: holidu.co.uk, Trivago, Airbnb

The recent analysis by Quadintel on the global Alternative Accommodation Market Report 2022 revolves around various aspects of the market, including characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, strategies, etc. It also includes COVID-19 Outbreak Impact, accompanied by traces of the historic events. The study highlights the list of projected opportunities, sales and revenue on the basis of region and segments. Apart from that, it also documents other topics such as manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, etc. For better demonstration, it throws light on the precisely obtained data with the thoroughly crafted graphs, tables, Bar & Pie Charts, etc.

Request To Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report: –https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/global-alternative-accommodation-market/QI037

Market Analysis

The report provides a thorough study of this market, taking into account current events, trending projections, anticipated business openings, and data-based forecasts (2022-2030). This research offers a more comprehensive perspective of the market dynamics by concentrating on product and geographical interpretations. In addition to looking at the significance of this field, the study supports the market expectations.

Global Alternative Accommodation Market is valued approximately USD 127.28 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 16.50% over the forecast period 2022-2028.

The worldwide market is primarily driven by the continually expanding international tourism industry, consumer preferences for inexpensive and pleasant holiday accommodations such as flats, homestays, and cottages, and increased expenditure on leisure and business travel. Given the emergence of internet travel booking agencies and the global expansion of the hotel business, alternative lodgings are anticipated to continue to disrupt the hotel sector. Furthermore, prominent industry players are continually focused on various business methods to attract clients and provide superior services. This has given important players the ability to broaden their worldwide influence, which has aided the global industry’s growth. Trivago, one of the major companies, launched Trivago Weekend in April 2021 to help people in the United States and the United Kingdom find weekend vacations near their homes. Trivago Weekend will assist tourists in finding specific savings on lodging and will introduce them to staycations near their homes. Airbnb announced a partnership with The International Olympic Committee (IOC) in November 2021 to assist the Olympic Movement until 2028. With this collaboration, Airbnb hopes to provide rooms that will help cut expenses for Olympic stakeholders and organizers while also assisting local hosts and communities in generating direct money. Airbnb teamed with Visit North Carolina in April 2022 to promote travel to 16 rural counties, with a focus on unique accommodations, pleasant experiences, and local attractions. This strategic plan aims to aid in the regional post-pandemic rehabilitation of restaurants, employees, and many distinctive local businesses that rely on the local tourism economy. Hotel chains may create additional revenue from alternative lodgings, allowing them to attract millennials searching for unique, one-of-a-kind, and highly personalized holiday experiences. Furthermore, the sector is predicted to undergo significant technical breakthroughs, and technology will be critical in carving out a competitive advantage while providing an efficient and optimal guest experience during the projection period. The high cost of Alternative Accommodation, on the other hand, stifles market expansion over the projection period of 2022-2028.

The key regions considered for the Global Alternative Accommodation Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America led the worldwide market as a result of the region’s developing glamping trend and rising spending on reserving lodging in houses and condominiums. Furthermore, rising tourist activities in North America as a result of destination attractiveness, followed by the construction of technologically superior infrastructure, have contributed significantly to the expansion. The Asia Pacific region is predicted to have the greatest CAGR. The increase is mostly due to growing consumer spending on staycations and vacation. The region’s growing reliance on the hotel and lodging business, as well as expanding government investments in the creation of sophisticated infrastructure to attract new visitors, are likely to contribute positively to market growth.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

Key Companies Covered in the Alternative Accommodation Market Research are holidu.co.uk, Trivago, Airbnb, Inc., Booking.com, VRBO (Expedia Group), MakeMyTrip Limited, Wyndham Destinations Inc., HomeToGo, Peakah, Trip.com Group Limited and other key market players.

Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report: –https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/global-alternative-accommodation-market/QI037

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Accommodation Type:

Home

Apartments/Condominium

Alternative Accommodation & Camping

Hostel

Others

Booking Mode:

Online/Platform-based

Offline

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019, 2020

Base year – 2021

Forecast period – 2022 to 2028

Target Audience of the Global Alternative Accommodation Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Request a Free Sample PDF copy of the report @ –https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/global-alternative-accommodation-market/QI037

Each report by the Quadintel contains more than 100+ pages, specifically crafted with precise tables, charts, and engaging narrative: The tailor-made reports deliver vast information on the market with high accuracy. The report encompasses: Micro and macro analysis, Competitive landscape, Regional dynamics, Operational landscape, Legal Set-up, and Regulatory frameworks, Market Sizing and Structuring, Profitability and Cost analysis, Demographic profiling and Addressable market, Existing marketing strategies in the market, Segmentation analysis of Market, Best practice, GAP analysis, Leading market players, Benchmarking, Future market trends and opportunities.

Thoroughly Described Qualitative COVID 19 Outbreak Impact Include Identification and Investigation on: Market Structure, Growth Drivers, Restraints and Challenges, Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities, Porter’s Fiver Forces. The report also inspects the financial standing of the leading companies, which includes gross profit, revenue generation, sales volume, sales revenue, manufacturing cost, individual growth rate, and other financial ratios. The report basically gives information about the Market trends, growth factors, limitations, opportunities, challenges, future forecasts, and information on the prominent and other key market players.

Key questions answered: This study documents the affect of COVID 19 Outbreak: Our professionally crafted report contains precise responses and pinpoints the excellent opportunities for investors to make new investments. It also suggests superior market plan trajectories along with a comprehensive analysis of current market infrastructures, prevailing challenges, opportunities, etc. To help companies design their superior strategies, this report mentions information about end-consumer target groups and their potential operational volumes, along with the potential regions and segments to target and the benefits and limitations of contributing to the market. Any market’s robust growth is derived by its driving forces, challenges, key suppliers, key industry trends, etc., which is thoroughly covered in our report. Apart from that, the accuracy of the data can be specified by the effective SWOT analysis incorporated in the study.

Request Full Report –https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/global-alternative-accommodation-market/QI037

About Quadintel:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Quadintel believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom-line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Quadintel is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Quadintel:

Email: sales@quadintel.com

Address: Office – 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611, UNITED STATES

Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.quadintel.com/