Deli Meat Market Analysis And Forecast 2022 | Technologies, Demand, Growth, Research And Development 2030

Market Analysis

The report provides a thorough study of this market, taking into account current events, trending projections, anticipated business openings, and data-based forecasts (2022-2030). This research offers a more comprehensive perspective of the market dynamics by concentrating on product and geographical interpretations. In addition to looking at the significance of this field, the study supports the market expectations.

Global Deli Meat market size is USD 18011.03 Million in 2021, with a CAGR of 4.8% during the 2022-2028.

Deli meat is a readymade meat or pre-cooked meat product such as beef, hog, chicken, veal, and many more. It is useful to overcome the health challenges like deficiencies and weaknesses. Deli meat is available in vacuum packed small slice of meat which is stored in cold storage. It is served in sandwiches and other food products. Deli meat food is classified into two different part one is Cured Deli Meat and Uncured Deli Meat. The cured deli meat cover largest revenue share 60.0% in 2020. Cures deli meat include artificial chemicals, antioxidants, binders, flavoring agents and coloring agents is available in cure meat to increase the production of cured deli meat. On other hand, uncured do not involve any artificial chemicals or substances it is pure organic meat which is expected to grow fastest with CAGR of 9.9% from 2022 to 2028. The handling of animals is done by Humane Methods of Slaughter Act (HMSA). The safety guidelines for meat by Government ensure the quality of meat food, which helps in increasing the growth of this market. It increases the demand for deli meat due to the awareness of health benefits among the people. One of the primary growth factors for this market is that it reduces the meal preparation time and evolving consumer lifestyles which increase the demand of the deli meat with passing times. The use of E-Commerce portal for selling the deli foods across the developing countries force the industry to adopt new strategies. However, consumption of deli meats can have side effects, it is recommended to avoid deli meats to pregnant women or weakened immune system which may cause cardiovascular disease, increase of blood pressure, risk for colorectal cancer, increase diabetes and many more.

The key regions considered for the Global Deli Meat Market study includes North America, Europe, South America, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. North America dominating the market with the revenue over 30.0% in 2020. Due to the awareness among the people about the positive factors of meat consumption which increase the demand for the product. On other hand, Asia Pacific have the highest CAGR of 8.9% from 2022 to 2028. The factor of gaining popularity in Asia Pacific region for maintaining health and immunity in body boosting the demand of the deli meat in region.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

Key Companies Covered in the Deli Meat Market Research are Board Head Brand, BRF, Cargill, Hormel Food, LLC, JBS SA, Maple Leaf Food Inc., Sigma Alimentos SA de CV, Tyson Food, Inc., Sierra Meat, Columbus Manufacturing Inc. and other key market players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Source:

Beef

Pork

Chicken

Others

By Product Type:

Cured Meat

Uncured Meat

Other

By Sales Channel:

Hypermarket/Supermarkets

Specialty Stores

Convenience Store

Online Channels

Other

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019, 2020

Base year – 2021

Forecast period – 2022 to 2028

Target Audience of the Global Deli Meat market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

