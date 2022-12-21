Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Wednesday, December 21, 2022

_____

City/Town, Country;Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (C);Wednesday's Low Temp (C);Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (C);Thursday's Low Temp (C);Thursday's Wind Direction;Thursday's Wind Speed (KPH);Thursday's Humidity (%);Thursday's Chance of Precip. (%);Thursday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Variable cloudiness;31;25;A t-storm around;31;25;SSW;11;69%;55%;7

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Mostly sunny;28;17;Nice with some sun;27;17;NW;9;53%;0%;3

Aleppo, Syria;Showers, some heavy;12;5;Sunny;13;6;ENE;11;69%;10%;3

Algiers, Algeria;Increasing clouds;20;12;Mostly sunny;18;9;WSW;19;75%;4%;2

Amsterdam, Netherlands;A couple of showers;9;7;A couple of showers;10;6;S;13;86%;99%;1

Anchorage, United States;Sunny and very cold;-14;-17;Very cold;-10;-18;NNE;11;55%;0%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Cloudy and colder;4;-1;Cloudy and chilly;6;-3;E;12;73%;24%;1

Astana, Kazakhstan;Snow;-9;-19;Cloudy and colder;-15;-28;WSW;20;76%;26%;0

Asuncion, Paraguay;Mostly sunny and hot;37;22;Hot with sunshine;37;23;NE;14;35%;2%;13

Athens, Greece;Decreasing clouds;13;4;Mostly sunny;13;7;NNE;6;70%;3%;2

Auckland, New Zealand;Partly sunny, nice;24;16;A shower or two;23;15;W;14;72%;81%;8

Baghdad, Iraq;A shower in the p.m.;20;13;Clouds and sun;18;10;NE;18;62%;28%;2

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;An a.m. thunderstorm;31;24;A t-storm around;31;24;SE;8;75%;55%;4

Bangalore, India;A little p.m. rain;27;14;Periods of sun;27;15;ENE;16;48%;29%;5

Bangkok, Thailand;Mostly sunny;33;22;Mostly sunny;32;22;NNE;8;53%;0%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Partly sunny;18;10;Some sun;18;12;NW;12;73%;4%;2

Beijing, China;Chilly with some sun;0;-7;Partly sunny, chilly;-1;-9;NNW;30;16%;44%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Mostly sunny;9;1;Partly sunny;9;5;WNW;5;76%;44%;1

Berlin, Germany;Rain and drizzle;7;4;A couple of showers;8;4;SW;11;92%;97%;0

Bogota, Colombia;Nice with some sun;22;8;Partly sunny;21;8;SE;10;69%;44%;9

Brasilia, Brazil;Rain and a t-storm;24;17;Rainy spells;25;18;SW;11;76%;99%;8

Bratislava, Slovakia;Cloudy;1;0;A couple of showers;5;2;WSW;7;97%;97%;1

Brussels, Belgium;Sun and clouds;10;9;Cloudy with showers;11;9;SW;13;80%;99%;0

Bucharest, Romania;Decreasing clouds;3;-5;Partly sunny;5;-2;WSW;12;75%;7%;1

Budapest, Hungary;Mostly cloudy;1;0;Mostly cloudy;4;3;WSW;7;94%;44%;0

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Breezy in the p.m.;30;21;Very warm;31;22;E;20;54%;6%;12

Bujumbura, Burundi;Mostly cloudy;26;19;A t-storm around;28;19;ESE;8;48%;93%;4

Busan, South Korea;Morning rain;7;-4;Mostly sunny, colder;3;-8;WNW;16;55%;1%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny;20;14;Becoming cloudy;20;14;NE;10;57%;14%;3

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunny and warmer;28;17;Very warm;25;17;S;17;67%;4%;12

Caracas, Venezuela;A little a.m. rain;29;18;Sunshine, pleasant;28;19;SE;7;54%;5%;7

Chennai, India;Occasional p.m. rain;29;23;A couple of showers;30;22;N;16;69%;88%;2

Chicago, United States;Mainly cloudy;1;-1;Snow;0;-20;E;25;82%;100%;0

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A shower and t-storm;30;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;30;23;NNE;17;78%;73%;4

Copenhagen, Denmark;A little rain;5;3;Cloudy with a shower;6;3;WSW;10;88%;82%;0

Dakar, Senegal;Plenty of sun;31;21;Warm with hazy sun;31;21;NNE;19;44%;0%;5

Dallas, United States;Cloudy and cool;11;1;Windy;5;-13;NNW;34;41%;42%;2

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Mostly cloudy, hot;32;25;Cloudy, a t-storm;32;25;NW;12;67%;95%;5

Delhi, India;Hazy sunshine;19;8;Hazy sunshine;21;6;NW;10;69%;0%;4

Denver, United States;A bit of p.m. snow;11;-27;Bitterly cold;-20;-26;SSE;14;79%;5%;2

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Hazy sun;28;15;Hazy sun;27;15;NW;9;58%;0%;4

Dili, East Timor;Rain, a thunderstorm;33;24;Rain, a thunderstorm;31;24;SW;15;70%;71%;5

Dublin, Ireland;A p.m. shower or two;8;3;Cloudy with showers;8;4;ESE;9;83%;97%;0

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Rain and drizzle;9;-1;Low clouds;9;-2;NW;9;53%;30%;1

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Mostly cloudy;20;14;Partly sunny;20;14;WNW;17;77%;2%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;Mostly sunny;23;14;Sunshine, pleasant;23;15;SSE;8;45%;4%;4

Harare, Zimbabwe;A thunderstorm;25;16;A few showers;24;14;ESE;17;67%;75%;7

Havana, Cuba;Partly sunny, nice;27;17;Partly sunny;29;19;SSW;10;63%;27%;4

Helsinki, Finland;A bit of p.m. snow;4;2;A couple of showers;3;2;SSW;15;87%;97%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Clouds and sun;33;23;Mostly sunny;32;22;S;8;60%;7%;6

Hong Kong, China;High clouds;22;11;Sunny and nice;22;11;ENE;9;44%;0%;4

Honolulu, United States;Some sun, pleasant;27;20;Some sun, pleasant;28;20;WSW;14;66%;27%;4

Hyderabad, India;Decreasing clouds;30;16;Hazy sunshine;30;17;SE;11;37%;1%;5

Islamabad, Pakistan;Hazy sun and warm;25;3;Hazy sunshine;20;2;NNE;9;45%;0%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;Sunny;11;3;Sunny;12;5;SW;9;74%;1%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;A p.m. t-storm;32;25;Showers;31;25;WSW;21;74%;99%;5

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;A p.m. shower or two;29;23;Partly sunny, nice;29;23;SSW;9;63%;75%;4

Johannesburg, South Africa;Partly sunny;25;13;Low clouds breaking;24;14;N;13;60%;29%;9

Kabul, Afghanistan;Plenty of sunshine;11;-3;Sunshine;9;-3;W;4;24%;0%;3

Karachi, Pakistan;Plenty of sunshine;28;12;Sunny and pleasant;27;12;NW;11;26%;0%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Hazy sunshine;20;5;Hazy sunshine;20;5;S;7;43%;0%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Hot with some sun;34;18;Abundant sunshine;33;16;NNW;16;24%;0%;5

Kiev, Ukraine;Cloudy;1;-3;Cloudy;2;0;SSW;11;80%;86%;0

Kingston, Jamaica;Mostly sunny, warm;31;24;Warm with a shower;31;24;N;18;58%;62%;5

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A t-storm in spots;29;22;A stray a.m. t-storm;30;22;NW;10;74%;69%;3

Kolkata, India;Hazy sunshine;27;14;Hazy sunshine;26;13;N;9;57%;0%;4

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Afternoon t-storms;32;24;A shower and t-storm;30;23;ESE;7;85%;96%;4

La Paz, Bolivia;A shower in the a.m.;16;4;A morning shower;15;4;NNE;12;47%;74%;14

Lagos, Nigeria;Clouds and sun;31;25;Partly sunny;30;24;SW;11;74%;66%;8

Lima, Peru;Mostly cloudy;25;20;Some sun, pleasant;24;19;SSE;16;71%;41%;11

Lisbon, Portugal;Mostly cloudy;19;14;Mostly cloudy;18;14;SSW;10;78%;27%;1

London, United Kingdom;More clouds than sun;11;7;Cloudy, p.m. rain;12;8;WSW;9;82%;97%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Plenty of sunshine;22;9;Mostly sunny;21;8;NNE;7;47%;1%;3

Luanda, Angola;Clouds and sunshine;30;24;Decreasing clouds;29;24;SSW;12;66%;43%;10

Madrid, Spain;Mostly cloudy;14;9;Mostly cloudy;14;10;SW;11;72%;37%;1

Male, Maldives;Mostly cloudy;30;26;High clouds;30;26;W;16;71%;55%;4

Manaus, Brazil;Cloudy, a t-storm;30;23;A t-storm in spots;27;23;ENE;7;87%;61%;4

Manila, Philippines;A shower in the p.m.;30;24;Very warm;30;23;ESE;9;64%;27%;3

Melbourne, Australia;Breezy this morning;30;16;A stray p.m. t-storm;25;16;N;15;61%;60%;8

Mexico City, Mexico;Nice with some sun;22;10;Mostly sunny;23;11;NE;8;36%;8%;5

Miami, United States;A shower in the a.m.;26;21;Periods of sun;27;21;SW;14;74%;42%;2

Minsk, Belarus;Periods of rain;2;1;A couple of showers;2;1;SSW;12;93%;98%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;Windy;32;25;Partly sunny, windy;31;25;E;28;67%;28%;8

Montevideo, Uruguay;Breezy in the p.m.;27;17;Breezy in the p.m.;29;18;NE;20;57%;2%;11

Montreal, Canada;Cloudy;0;-10;A thick cloud cover;-1;-3;E;12;66%;87%;1

Moscow, Russia;Cloudy;-2;-3;A bit of p.m. snow;1;-1;SSW;16;92%;88%;0

Mumbai, India;Hazy sunshine;33;24;Hazy sunshine;32;22;N;12;51%;0%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;Partly sunny;26;16;A stray p.m. t-storm;25;16;NNE;17;60%;65%;5

New York, United States;Sun, some clouds;4;1;A little p.m. rain;9;9;E;14;65%;100%;1

Nicosia, Cyprus;A couple of showers;15;8;A little a.m. rain;19;8;NW;14;68%;75%;2

Novosibirsk, Russia;Snow;-9;-10;Cloudy;-8;-26;SSW;17;37%;44%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;Rain and drizzle;12;6;Rain and drizzle;11;0;W;19;51%;82%;2

Oslo, Norway;A p.m. snow shower;0;-1;Occasional rain;1;-7;NNW;8;81%;93%;0

Ottawa, Canada;Inc. clouds;-1;-12;A bit of p.m. snow;-3;-4;E;19;85%;95%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A stray thunderstorm;29;26;A stray a.m. t-storm;30;26;E;26;75%;68%;12

Panama City, Panama;A shower or two;32;23;A p.m. shower or two;31;24;NW;9;73%;63%;7

Paramaribo, Suriname;Occasional rain;30;22;Mostly cloudy;30;21;ENE;12;71%;28%;4

Paris, France;A couple of showers;12;11;Afternoon rain;13;12;WSW;22;74%;98%;1

Perth, Australia;Breezy and hot;35;21;Hot, becoming breezy;34;22;SSE;21;29%;1%;12

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Very warm;31;23;Partly sunny and hot;32;23;NNW;15;57%;2%;6

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Becoming cloudy;36;24;Rain, a thunderstorm;34;25;E;15;67%;71%;5

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Mostly sunny and hot;32;18;Hot with sunshine;33;19;SE;9;45%;4%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;Ice early, then rain;4;2;Periods of rain;9;6;SW;21;77%;99%;0

Pyongyang, North Korea;A few flurries;1;-14;Frigid;-9;-17;NW;19;60%;11%;2

Quito, Ecuador;A little p.m. rain;20;8;Showers around;20;10;N;9;69%;86%;11

Rabat, Morocco;Sunny and pleasant;21;13;Low clouds breaking;21;11;ENE;11;79%;5%;2

Recife, Brazil;An afternoon shower;32;23;Showers around;31;23;NE;15;62%;82%;9

Reykjavik, Iceland;Mostly sunny, chilly;0;-6;Cold;-3;-7;E;13;46%;2%;0

Riga, Latvia;A little rain;2;0;A couple of showers;2;2;S;15;100%;98%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A touch of rain;25;21;A little a.m. rain;25;20;E;17;73%;72%;10

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny;22;11;Cloudy;24;13;SSE;14;27%;2%;1

Rome, Italy;Partly sunny;15;8;Sun and some clouds;16;7;NE;6;68%;19%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;A bit of ice;2;1;A little snow;3;1;SSW;18;81%;89%;0

San Francisco, United States;Mainly cloudy;14;7;Variable clouds;13;9;SE;9;94%;44%;1

San Jose, Costa Rica;Partly sunny;26;17;A shower in the p.m.;26;19;ENE;16;66%;68%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A morning shower;30;22;Mostly sunny, warm;31;22;SSE;15;68%;3%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;Sunny and humid;26;17;Mostly sunny, nice;25;17;ENE;10;72%;26%;5

Sana'a, Yemen;Mostly sunny, nice;25;5;Mostly sunny, nice;23;6;NE;7;35%;4%;6

Santiago, Chile;Very warm;31;13;Very warm;30;14;SW;13;36%;6%;12

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Sunny and nice;29;20;Sunny and pleasant;29;20;NNE;10;73%;4%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Mostly cloudy;18;14;Mostly cloudy;17;13;SE;9;85%;44%;1

Seattle, United States;Mostly cloudy, cold;0;-7;A little p.m. snow;-3;-6;E;13;55%;97%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Snow to flurries;2;-9;Quite cold;-6;-15;NW;15;47%;4%;2

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny;11;2;Partly sunny, colder;4;-1;WNW;25;50%;44%;3

Singapore, Singapore;Rain and a t-storm;32;24;A p.m. t-storm;28;24;NW;14;86%;83%;4

Sofia, Bulgaria;Sunny;5;-3;Periods of sun;8;-1;WNW;4;48%;3%;2

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;30;24;Mostly sunny;29;24;E;20;67%;3%;5

Stockholm, Sweden;Occasional rain;5;2;Remaining cloudy;4;-1;SW;15;97%;88%;0

Sydney, Australia;Sun and some clouds;23;15;An afternoon shower;23;18;NNE;24;61%;86%;5

Taipei City, Taiwan;A shower in places;19;10;Sunny and pleasant;20;10;E;13;49%;1%;4

Tallinn, Estonia;Rain;4;2;A couple of showers;3;1;S;17;85%;98%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Cloudy and cooler;6;-2;Decreasing clouds;3;-4;SW;8;57%;14%;1

Tbilisi, Georgia;Decreasing clouds;5;-4;Plenty of sunshine;4;-4;S;9;80%;16%;2

Tehran, Iran;Some brightening;10;3;Some brightening;8;3;SSW;9;37%;34%;1

Tel Aviv, Israel;A couple of showers;21;11;Mostly sunny;19;12;NNE;8;64%;4%;3

Tirana, Albania;Plenty of sunshine;16;2;Partly sunny;15;2;E;4;64%;13%;2

Tokyo, Japan;Inc. clouds;10;4;Rain tapering off;12;3;N;14;90%;92%;2

Toronto, Canada;Cloudy;0;-2;Rain and snow shower;4;2;E;19;72%;97%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Sun and some clouds;18;13;Partly sunny;19;15;NW;19;68%;84%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;Sunny and nice;20;12;Turning sunny, nice;20;14;WNW;17;65%;27%;2

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Turning colder;-18;-28;Sunshine, but cold;-13;-23;E;12;79%;31%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Very cold;-5;-9;Cloudy and cold;-3;-4;ESE;5;37%;70%;0

Vienna, Austria;A thick cloud cover;1;-2;Periods of rain;6;3;W;8;86%;98%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Clouding up, warm;30;17;Plenty of sunshine;28;17;ENE;6;47%;2%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;Periods of rain;1;0;A couple of showers;1;0;SSW;13;93%;98%;0

Warsaw, Poland;Thickening clouds;4;2;A couple of showers;5;4;WSW;14;87%;97%;0

Wellington, New Zealand;Winds subsiding;28;15;Showers around;18;15;SSE;22;81%;91%;3

Yangon, Myanmar;Mostly sunny and hot;33;21;Mostly sunny and hot;33;22;WSW;7;57%;2%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;Clearing;3;-2;Mostly sunny;4;-3;NE;4;59%;22%;2

_____

