Contraceptives Market Manufacturers, Vendors, and Development, Trends 2022-2031

The Contraceptive Market size was valued at USD 28.01 billion in 2022 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.11% from 2022 to 2031.

The Contraceptives market report offers statistics on market size, regional shares, competitor shares, in-depth segments, market trends and opportunities, and any other information you might require to succeed in this sector. This research analysis gives you a comprehensive view of everything you need and provides a detailed analysis of the industry’s present and future conditions.

Expanding government drives to bring issues to light about accidental pregnancies, as well as a rising populace, will drive up interest in contraceptives during the estimated time frame. Different projects intending to address the issue of present-day contraception and give regenerative and sexual well-being administrations ought to include great support of ladies, teenagers, and youngsters, at all phases of arranging, execution, and assessment. A rising number of ladies are deferring parenthood as they focus on their professions. Besides, adjusting worries about the expense of bringing up a kid, equivocalness over work well-being, and shaky connections are progressively making ladies delay pregnancy.

Contraception is a technique for forestalling pregnancy that includes the utilization of medications or a gadget. It’s otherwise called contraception or fruitfulness control. Contraception is utilized to forestall pregnancy during sex. There is a scope of various preventative choices accessible the sort that works best relies upon well-being and conditions. Contraception gadgets or medications slow down the typical course of sperm-ovum treatment to forestall pregnancy. There are two techniques for contraception that is oral and gadget.

Contraception incorporates the utilization of medications (oral pills, injectable contraceptives, and skin contraceptives) as well as prophylactic gadgets (condoms, intrauterine gadgets [IUD], stomachs, wipes, patches, inserts, vaginal rings, and others). Contraception (anti-conception medication) works by impeding the typical cycles of ovulation, treatment, and implantation to forestall pregnancy. Consistently, a lady’s body begins the cycle that could prompt pregnancy.

Driving Factors:-

Most undesirable pregnancies happen among teenagers and young ladies. Such pregnancies are a significant wellspring of the commonness of physically sent sicknesses (sexually transmitted diseases) like HIV, chlamydia, genital herpes, and hepatitis B. With this steadily expanding risk, there is an ascent in mindfulness about current contraceptives. States across the world have vigorously put resources into family arranging and sex instruction projects to spread mindfulness about the risks of sexually transmitted diseases.

Different patterns, eminently the presentation of new, inventive, and minimal expense prophylactic gadgets by key market players are likewise expected to altogether use the contraceptives market. The Coronavirus pandemic is ready to achieve a decline in the deals of contraceptives, attributable to social removal and restricted actual contact among youngsters. The worldwide stock of outside actual hindrances, for example, condoms will encounter a drop, inferable from more tight line limitations with respect to import and commodity of items and diminished creation.

Global Contraceptives Market Segmentation:

List Major Industry Players:–

Bayer HealthCare AG

Medisafe Distribution Inc.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited

Medicines360

Pace Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Actavis Inc.

Church & Dwight Co. Inc.

CooperSurgical Inc.

Mayer Laboratories Inc.

Merck & Co. Inc.

Reckitt Benckiser Groups plc

Pfizer Inc.

Market Applications and End-user:

The contraceptives market is segmented and sub-segmented as follows:

Global contraceptives market segmentation, by product type:

Drugs

Contraceptive pills/ Combined hormonal contraceptives (CHCs)

Male contraceptive pills

Female contraceptive pills

Topical contraceptives

Contraceptive injectable

Others (contraceptive gels, jellies, and creams)

Medical devices

Male contraceptive devices (Condoms)

Female contraceptive devices

Female Condoms

Intrauterine Devices

Hormonal IUCD

Copper IUCD

Contraceptive Sponges

Contraceptive Diaphragms

Contraceptive Patches

Sub-dermal Contraceptive Implants

Non-Surgical Permanent Contraceptive Devices

Contraceptive Vaginal Rings

Global contraceptives market segmentation, by end-user:

Hospitals

Home Care

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Market Restraints:-

Regardless of the great pervasiveness of undesirable pregnancies internationally, certain elements are restricting the development of the market. Among them are secondary effects like queasiness, cerebral pains, and headaches related to contraception pills. This variable will fundamentally restrict market development.

Segmentation By Region:

Europe

North America

Latin America

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

