Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Travel & Cuisine

Taiwan Railway to operate additional train services New Year’s Day

Booking for the additional train services available 12:00 a.m. on Christmas Eve

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/12/21 21:12
The EMU3000 train. (Ministry of Transportation and Communications photo)

The EMU3000 train. (Ministry of Transportation and Communications photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan Railway announced Wednesday (Dec. 21) that it will operate more additional train services to cope with a surge of railway passengers during the New Year’s Day holiday.

The state-run train operator in Taiwan said in a press release that it will operate a total of 14 EMU3000 and Puyuma Tzi-Chiang Limited Express train services and four Local Express train services along the East and West Coasts from Dec. 30, 2022 to Jan. 3, 2023 to meet the passenger demand during the holiday.

Booking for the additional train services will be available online through the TRA website, the Taiwan Railway e-booking service app, convenience stores, and by phone from 12:00 a.m. on Saturday (Dec. 24), according to the release.
Taiwan Railway
New Year's Day holiday
EMU3000

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan railway union threatens Lunar New Year strike over corporatization bill
Taiwan railway union threatens Lunar New Year strike over corporatization bill
2022/12/20 18:34
Taiwan receives customized EMU3000 train from Japan
Taiwan receives customized EMU3000 train from Japan
2022/11/07 11:44
Taiwan railway union abandons overtime bans during holidays
Taiwan railway union abandons overtime bans during holidays
2022/08/24 13:59
Taiwan Railway bento features China-banned groupers
Taiwan Railway bento features China-banned groupers
2022/07/19 16:03
Taiwan railway union cancels Dragon Boat Festival action
Taiwan railway union cancels Dragon Boat Festival action
2022/05/25 14:42