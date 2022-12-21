Taiwan Railway to operate additional train services New Year’s Day

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan Railway announced Wednesday (Dec. 21) that it will operate more additional train services to cope with a surge of railway passengers during the New Year’s Day holiday.

The state-run train operator in Taiwan said in a press release that it will operate a total of 14 EMU3000 and Puyuma Tzi-Chiang Limited Express train services and four Local Express train services along the East and West Coasts from Dec. 30, 2022 to Jan. 3, 2023 to meet the passenger demand during the holiday.

Booking for the additional train services will be available online through the TRA website, the Taiwan Railway e-booking service app, convenience stores, and by phone from 12:00 a.m. on Saturday (Dec. 24), according to the release.