Europe Nutritional Supplements Market Size 2022 Share Analysis By Regional Segment 2030

Report Ocean released a report on the Europe Nutritional Supplements Market . The recovery-based survey for market price report includes crucial data on growth strategy, market dynamics, innovations, company possibilities, and the competitive environment for 2021. Europe nutritional supplements market accounted for $26.5 billion in 2020 and will grow by 6.0% annually over 2020-2027 owing to increasing health consciousness, changing lifestyle and willingness of consumers to switch towards healthier dietary options.

Market Driver

Highlighted with 46 tables and 71 figures, this 142-page report “Europe Nutritional Supplements Market 2020-2027 by Ingredient, Product Form, Category, Application, End User, Supplement Classification, Distribution Channel, and Country: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity” is based on a comprehensive research of the entire Europe nutritional supplements market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications.

Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2017-2019 and provides estimate/forecast from 2020 till 2027 with 2019 as the base year. (Please note: The report will be updated before delivery so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

– Market Structure

– Growth Drivers

– Restraints and Challenges

– Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

– Porter’s Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19 pandemic. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify nutritional supplements market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Ingredient, Product Form, Category, Application, End User, Supplement Classification, Distribution Channel, and Region.

Key Players (this may not be a complete list and extra companies can be added upon request):

Abbott Laboratories

ADM

American Health

Amway Corporation

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Arkopharma Laboratoires Pharmaceutiques

Ayanda

Bayer

Bionova Lifesciences

Carlyle Group

DuPont

DSM

Ekomir

Glanbia Nutritionals

GlaxoSmithKline

Herbalife International

Himalaya Global Holdings Ltd.

Nature’s Sunshine Products

Nestle Nutritionals

NBTY, Inc.

Pfizer Inc.

Stepan

XanGo

Based on Ingredient

– Botanicals

– Vitamins

– Minerals

– Proteins & Amino Acids

– Fish Oils

– Fibers & Specialty Carbohydrates

– Enzymes

– Other Ingredients

Based on Product Form

– Tablets

– Capsules

– Powder

– Liquids

– Soft Gels & Gel Caps

– Gummies

– Other Product Forms

Based on Category

– Additional Supplements

– Medicinal Supplements

– Sports Nutrition

Based on Application

– Energy & Weight Management

– General Health

– Bone & Joint Health

– Gastrointestinal Health

– Immunity

– Cardiac Health

– Diabetes

– Anti-cancer

– Other Applications

Based on End User

– Infant

– Children

– Adults

– Pregnant Women

– Elderly People

Based on Supplement Classification,

– OTC Supplements

– Prescription Supplements

Based on Distribution Channel

– Retail Stores & Hospitals

– Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

– Online Stores

– Other Distribution Channels

Geographically

– Germany

– UK

– France

– Spain

– Italy

– Russia

– Rest of Europe (further segmented into Netherlands, Switzerland, Poland, Sweden, Belgium, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Denmark, and Finland)

