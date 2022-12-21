Taichung New Year’s Eve party features superstar performers and 188-second fireworks

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taichung City’s 2023 New Year’s Eve party will take place at Taichung Central Park from 7 p.m. on Dec. 31, and the party will feature a star-studded lineup of performers, the largest venue, and most spectacular fireworks in the country, the city’s Information Bureau Director-General Cheng Chao-hsin (鄭照新) said in a press release on Wednesday (Dec. 21).

Cheng said that the performers for this year’s New Year’s Eve event include South Korean musician Shaun, popular singers such as Janice Yan (閻奕格), Bii (畢書盡), Eric Chou (周興哲), Yoga Lin (林宥嘉), and other artists.

In order to prevent stampede accidents from happening, the city government has plans in place to maintain crowd safety, Cheng added.

In addition, after the countdown to midnight, a 188-second high-altitude fireworks show will light up the venue, and the width of the fireworks display will reach 250 meters, he said.

Taichung Transportation Bureau Director-General Yeh Chao-fu (葉昭甫) said that four free shuttle bus routes are planned for this event: the City Government Line, Songzhu Line, Maple Garden (秋紅谷) Line, and North Shuinan Line. Departure shuttle buses will run from 5-11:30 p.m. on New Year’s Eve, and the return buses will run from 10 p.m. on New Year’s Eve until 1:30 a.m. the next day, with an interval of about 10 to 15 minutes.

In addition, the Taichung MRT, Taiwan Railway, and bus routes passing around the venue will extend their service hours to transport New Year revelers, according to the release.

Taichung MRT will extend its operating hours until 2:00 a.m. on January 1, 2023, or until the crowds are cleared.