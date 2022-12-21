Taiwan minister sees economy improving in second half of 2023

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — While acknowledging next year will be challenging for Taiwan’s economy, National Development Council (NDC) Minister Kung Ming-hsin (龔明鑫) said Wednesday (Dec. 21) the situation would gradually improve toward the end of 2023.

Earlier, credit rating agency Taiwan Ratings predicted the country’s gross domestic product (GDP) would grow by 1.5% next year, lower than the 2.53% figure recently presented by the Central Bank.

Kung said private consumption and the situation of the wholesale, retail, and restaurant sector were positive, but small and medium enterprises relying on exports might face more hardships, per UDN.

The government was planning to help businesses with their smart and low-carbon transformation to help them through a difficult period, the minister said. The worst situation might occur during the first half of 2023, but during the second half, the economy would gradually rebound toward the end of the year, according to Kung.